RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 24, 2022

Tip of the Day

Tips for using RV forums, blogs, and social media

By Gail Marsh

No doubt about it! The internet is great if you’re an RVer. We follow many online forums, blogs, newsletters, and social media sites for maintenance tips, campground referrals, and all kinds of information about the RV life. There’s just one problem. Civility. Why does the nicest, most helpful RVer suddenly turn rabid when posting on the internet? Perhaps we all could use a few tips for using RV internet sites with civility.

One reason for joining an RV online group is community. Reading about fellow “RV road warriors” can be informative as well as encouraging. Learning about how other folks follow their RV dreams can inspire our own RV journey. The feeling that “we’re all in this together” makes unexpected trouble seem more manageable—especially when others offer good advice, words of sympathy, or even empathy, like: “That happened to us, too.” “Don’t give up.” “You’ll get through this!” “Keep movin’ on down the road.”

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Why is my fresh water tank filling up when hooked to city water?

Dear Dave,

On the last two nights of a three-week trip, our city water connection started going into our fresh water tank and overflowed from there onto the ground. Can you tell us how this could happen? —James, 2018 Thor Chateau

Read Dave's answer

RVelectricity ™

Using a 15-amp bonding plug in a 20-amp generator outlet

By Mike Sokol

Hey Mike,

While trying to figure out how to use my surge protector with my generators, I found your article about fixing the open ground problem with an inverter generator. I have two Cummins Onan P4500i generators for my 50-amp camper, which I run in parallel to have enough power to operate both AC units. Then I had the same issue where the surge protector would not allow power to travel due to the “open ground” message. After reading your article I understand the reason now and the fix you describe. I have two questions I’d like to have answered to make sure I don’t cause any damage….

Read Travis' questions and Mike's answers



• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Video of the day

High-tech camper boats: 7 amazing amphibious travel trailers

By Cheri Sicard

I never even knew such things existed, but these amphibious travel trailer camper boats are pretty incredible.

The video below presents seven unique but practical camper boats. Most are not available in the U.S., but one is built here. Nonetheless, all of them are big fun to marvel at. With one of these, you no longer need to choose between an RV or a boat, as you can have your cake and eat it too. All in the same towable rig!

Click here to watch

You should consider buying a truck camper. Here’s why

By Gail Marsh

We happened to be in a Florida RV park during a big fishing tournament. Anglers from all over the United States seemed to have one thing in common: Each competitor had a slide-in truck camper. Many of these folks travel and fish for a living, so they live in their RVs much of the year. That made me wonder, with all the nice, big fifth-wheel RVs and some equally large travel trailers available, “Why would a person choose a slide-in camper over a roomier travel trailer or fifth wheel?” So, I asked. Here are some of the responses I got, and the owners’ reasoning makes good sense!

Quick Tip

Protect your RV shower from hard water stains



Hard water leaving its mark on your RV shower? You may be able to chase it away with a product like “Lime-A-Way.” Once it’s gone, banish it by “polishing” the shower walls with car wax. Putting it on the shower floor could lead to a dangerous slip, so be careful.

Recipe of the Day

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

by Tara Pacheco from Fall River, MA

We love a good bread pudding, and this one is creamy and not too sweet. It’s full of wonderful pumpkin and fall flavors. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a delicious holiday dessert.

Click here for the recipe

