RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Issue 1987

Tip of the Day

Electric power: Learn to read the meter at your campsite

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Spend any amount of time at all in a commercial RV park and you’re apt to get a power bill. Since power is expensive anywhere, it’s a bitter pill for RVers when they’re likely to be presented with a bill for rates higher than the locals pay. We’ve all heard the “cost of reading the meter,” “administrative overhead,” and “Huh?” excuses.

How do you know if you’re actually being billed for what you’ve used? In many parks, old-style clock-type electric meters are used, and many folks just don’t have a clue as to how to “read” them. Digital meters are a lot easier, but not as common.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Cold water runs in a trickle, but hot water runs fine. What gives?

Dear Dave,

Our cold RV water pressure at the kitchen sink is a trickle, both on city water and using our pump. The hot water pressure is fine. The shower and bathroom cold and hot water pressure are fine. What could be causing this problem? When we first purchased (new), the kitchen cold water pressure was tolerable but has steadily gotten worse over the years. Yes, we’ve cleaned out the faucet screen numerous times, which doesn’t account for the hot water flow being fine. —Chris, 2015 Nexus Viper 27

Read Dave’s answer

Coming tomorrow: Live video chat

Dave and Dustin answer your RV repair and maintenance questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Video of the day

RV rust can destroy your rig: How to fix and prevent RV rust

By Cheri Sicard

RV rust can destroy your rig, but you can get rid of it and prevent it. The team from RV Street is here to show you how in the video below.

They say this is an easy and inexpensive job, so there’s no excuse to let corrosive rust ruin your expensive RV investment. Let’s face it, any RV that has a little bit of age on it is going to have some rust.

Click here to watch

Detailed tips on how to plan for an RV trip when you’re not a planner

By Nanci Dixon

We often get suggestions, comments and requests from our readers. We received an email from one of those readers, Walter B., asking for help with trip planning. … Well, Walter, I am glad to go through some of the things that I do to plan our trips. RVtravel.com readers are all such a well-informed group of RVers that I think all of them could provide some great advice. Read Walter’s letter and Nanci’s excellent tips here. Then please share your favorite trip-planning tips.

Quick Tip

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Every RVer needs one of these!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you’re going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if your brake fluid is moisture-contaminated. Water in brake fluid boils and can wipe out your braking ability! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for about $10 that warns you if there’s too much water in your fluid. Simply dip the tester into your rig’s brake fluid and you’ll be able to see where you stand. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

The best walks in America

Here are 50 of the best walks in America. If you’re a hiker or a walker, you won’t want to miss these beautiful trails.

Recipe of the Day

Crispy Chewy Chocolate Chip Cappuccino Cookies

by Becky Hudgins from Joshua, TX

Coffee flavor enhances the chocolate in these fantastic chocolate chip cookies. No ordinary chocolate chip cookie here. You taste the cappuccino but it’s not overbearing. These are crisp but chewy at the same time. As you take a bite, you get a crunch but the center is nice and chewy. Coffee lovers should give these a try.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A “gowpen” is what you call it when you cup your hands together to create a cup-like hollow space to scoop water.

*Who are the residents of Lily Dale, New York? Hint: They know you’re coming before you even arrive! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

