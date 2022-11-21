RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 21, 2022

Issue 1996

Today’s thought

“When you have lost hope, you have lost everything. And when you think all is lost, when all is dire and bleak, there is always hope.” ―Pittacus Lore

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Stuffing Day!

On this day in history: 1942 – The completion of the Alaska Highway (also known as the Alcan [Alaska-Canadian] Highway) is celebrated. However, the highway is not usable by standard road vehicles until 1943.

Tip of the Day

Tips, tricks, and hacks for using baby wipes while RVing

Even if you do not travel with a baby, the following tips and tricks for using baby wipes while RVing just might make your trips easier and more enjoyable.

Note: Always test the tip in an unobtrusive spot first, before continuing with the tip. Some baby wipes may contain a very small amount of alcohol but are generally quite safe and gentle. (After all, they’re made for babies!)

Inside the RV

Clean your RV microfiber sofa. Along with baby wipes, you’ll also need a clean, dry towel and a hair dryer. Work in small sections. Wet the section by rubbing the wipe over it, first up and down and then back and forth. Immediately dry the cleaned area by rubbing it with a towel and/or hair dryer set on low or no heat. Continue section by section until the entire sofa has been cleaned.

Clean leather furniture, too. You can remove dirt, grease, and grime from your leather RV furniture with a baby wipe, too. Just wipe the leather surface and then buff dry with a clean, dry towel.

Remove unintended crayoned “artwork” off your RV’s interior walls. Rub the crayon marks off with a wipe.

The wipes are also great for spot-cleaning the RV’s vinyl floor until you have time to mop.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: Solution for a rockin’-my-rig washing machine?

Dear Dave,

We installed an LG washer in the prepped washer closet. When I wash jeans or use a high spin cycle it initially vibrates our rig pretty well before it levels out. I want to put a MORryde Heavy Duty Gooseneck Stabilizer Tripod Jack on it to give more stability in the front nose in hopes to dampen the vibration. We have a Gooseneck box. DH doesn’t think it will make a difference. Would a Heavy Duty Gooseneck Stabilizer Tripod Jack help? —Elizabeth, 2022 Dutchmen Astoria 3173RLP

Makes a great gift!

Keep your beer, soda or other canned beverages cold… in style!

How cute are these incredible puffer jacket can coolers? Acting like mini coolers, they won’t let your beverage get warm or your hand get cold! They’re perfect for sitting outside around the campfire. They’d make a perfect gift for the beer, soda and sparkling water lover in your life, especially if they love the great outdoors! Learn more or order.

Video of the day

Homemade DIY RV accessories that save you $$$

By Cheri Sicard

The team from All About RVs has compiled a handy handful of DIY RV accessories you can make yourself. Sure you could buy these accessories, but making them yourself will save you money and none of these projects are difficult or expensive to do.

Gadget of the Day: Heated water hose

This 25-foot heated drinking water hose is great for RVing during the winter months. With its self-regulating heating cable, it’s ideal for water line freeze protection down to -20°F (-28°C). The hose is available at most RV parts stores, but currently Amazon is offering it at a 37 percent discount. For anyone who camps or lives in an RV during the winter months, this should be essential equipment.

“Nana Camp”: 12 kids, one RV, one cabana and a whole lot of fun and games

By Nanci Dixon

This week we have been watching the two campsites across from us in awe. Susan and Ed DonFrancesco, grandparents extraordinaire, are camping with their 12 – yes, 12 – grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 14. This is their annual trip with the children and they have the system buttoned down. Activities abound, and the kids are relaxing, playing, laughing and making lifetime memories at “Nana Camp.” Continue reading this heartwarming and inspiring story here.

Reader poll

When RVing, how often do you cook food over a campfire?

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Every RVer should have some of these. It may help you out during an emergency, or just come in handy when you’re outside working on the car or RV.

Quick Tip

A doormat that does its proper job!

If you have an entrance mat just inside your RV’s entry door, it makes a big difference what type of mat it is. For years, I used a piece of rubber-backed, short pile, commercial carpet, but was frustrated that sand and dirt were still getting on the hard floors. I realized that the vibration of travel was causing the dirt to migrate off the carpet. I then bought a textured carpet mat with crosshatch lines and a rim around the edge that traps the dirt within the mat. What a difference! I now get less than 10 percent of the dirt migrating to the hard floors. This mat is available on Amazon for about $20, or I bought the same one at Menards for $9.

Thanks for the tip, Fred Burns!

Website of the day

Facts You Didn’t Know About National Historic Landmarks

As the headline says, these are fascinating things you probably don’t know about places you’ve probably been. See if it’s true!

Recipe of the Day

Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake

by Kimberli Cardosi from Kankakee, IL

This pumpkin pie cheesecake will be a scrumptious addition to your holiday baking. Simple to make, it combines classic pumpkin pie flavors with the silky creaminess of a cheesecake. We loved the soft and smooth texture and creamy pumpkin flavor in this dessert.

Trivia

The largest group of RV owners in Japan are in their 60s. Users between 40 and 70 account for 94.5% of the total. This “senior market” is similar to other countries with a developed RV market.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buddy is a two-year-old Green-Cheeked Conure and is a great traveler. We have a smaller cage in which she travels. When we’re at our campsite she spends a lot of time on our shoulders and on the dining room table keeping us company. She talks, is very sweet, and is a great companion.” —Robert Beede

15 camping games and puzzles that make the perfect gift!

Wondering what to give to the families on your holiday gift list this year? Face it! The kids already have too many toys, and gifts for teens can be rather tricky. Most adults buy what they want when they want it! So, what’s left? The perfect gift: the gift of time together. Check out these 15 games and puzzles that will be a blast for everyone!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you hear the good news about the inventor of the “knock knock” jokes? He won the no bell prize!

Har har! Thanks for sending, Ray M.!

