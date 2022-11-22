RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Issue 1997

Tip of the Day

Holding tank sensor maintenance

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

I’m sure at some point you’ve emptied your tanks only to find that your sensors are reading full. RVs require maintenance, and this includes your holding tanks, too! Over time, holding tank sensor probes build up with sludge/scum and this is what causes incorrect readings.

I want to introduce you to Thetford’s Level Gauge Cleaner. It is specially formulated to dissolve tissue, waste, sludge and soap scum buildup. The 100 percent biodegradable liquid works with both black and gray water tanks on all RVs. The Level Gauge Cleaner prevents buildups and restores level sensor operation fast.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I add a portable battery charger to improve slow slide function?

Dear Dave,

While plugged into shore power, I would like to use a portable battery charger for my two deep cycle batteries. Any problems with this scenario? After two or three days the sliders are very slow to come in when packing up. —Mitchell, 2003 Thor Southwind

Video of the day

EPIC DIY slide-out camp kitchen for camper vans

Anyone considering a DIY camper van build should definitely watch this video first. In it, DualEx shows how he made an incredible DIY slide-out camp kitchen at the back of his van. If you like this stylish and functional RV build, he even offers the plans for free (or donation).

Airplane waste water: Do the airlines really dump it in the air?

By Nanci Dixon

I was at the airport recently waiting for my flight when I noticed a truck with a big sign that read "Waste Water." It had huge hoses that I just knew had to be sewer hoses on steroids. This got me thinking: How do airplanes manage their water and holding tanks? What I found out about airplane waste water is fascinating from an RVer's perspective and not too different from what we do… except for the discharge in the air.

Reader poll

Truck owners: How important was good gas/diesel mileage to your purchase?

Quick Tip

Secure your treasures

As most thieves know, the key that opens most storage doors is the CH751. An option to re-keying all your doors is to use steel cable to secure all your items to a fixed point inside your storage bays. Plastic coated and uncoated stainless steel cable is available at most hardware stores and at Amazon and is easy to work with. You can find some cable, like bicycle locks, that already have a loop in the end to accept a padlock. The cable for a bicycle lock is really overkill, short and expensive. You can make your own loops on the cable ends for a padlock using aluminum crimping sleeves. You can buy the smallest diameter cable, which makes it easiest to work with. Since thieves are “grab and go,” any deterrent will keep most of your treasures safe. The cable and sleeves are very inexpensive.

The best way to cut the cable is with a side grinder, which most opportunistic thieves don’t carry. Buy the aluminum crimping sleeves in the appropriate size for the cable you buy. You don’t need a hydraulic press or even a vice to crimp the sleeves. It is easy enough to run the cable through and back through the sleeve to make a loop, place it on concrete and flatten it with a hammer. Be sure to wear safety glasses and work gloves to prevent injury. Thanks to our good friend George B. (retired RCMP, longtime RVer and commercial RV hauler … and a very smart guy) (He’s gonna chew me out for putting that in. 😆 —Diane)



Website of the day

The 50 Best Thanksgiving Movies the Whole Family Will Love

It’s a week to spend with family, to eat, and, of course, to relax! Sit down to watch one of these festive Thanksgiving movies and your stomach will soon start to growl. (If you haven’t watched “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” in a while, watch it!)

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 13 percent say they chose their current RV to accommodate their pet.

• 92 percent say they do not like staying in RV parks with lots of planned activities.

• 68 percent take a daily multi-vitamin.

Recent poll: Pick your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes

Recipe of the Day

Hot Cranberry Orange Cider

by Teressa Drenth from Kalamazoo, MI

Your house will smell amazing while this hot cranberry cider simmers in your Crock Pot. Seriously better than any candle or plug-in you can buy. Enjoy this on a cool, crisp fall day or during the holidays. It has the flavor of hot cider brought to another level thanks to fresh orange, clove, and cinnamon. The cranberry is subtle. All the flavors together are amazing. You could make this an adult beverage with a shot of whiskey (if you drink alcohol).

Trivia

Vanilla beans are not beans at all. They’re seed pods from a family of flowers called Orchidacea, which you know as an orchid! Most vanilla beans grow in Mexico and Madagascar on a vine that can grow up to 100 feet long.

*In Japan, do more older or younger people RV? What’s the average age? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rocky is 12 1/2 and loves camping. He has traveled thousands of miles with us. He loves the walks, sightseeing, and sleeping in the bed with us.” —Robert Beede

Leave here with a laugh

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were cruising down the coast. Coming around a sharp bend, they saw a beautiful bald eagle in the middle of the road. When Mick swerved to miss it, he lost control of the car and they plummeted off a cliff to their death. It was a tragic case of killing two Stones with one bird.

