RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Issue 2007

Issue 2007

Tip of the Day

Keep warm while winter RVing with these 17 cold weather tips

By Gail Marsh

Brrr! Have you noticed that certain areas of your RV feel cooler than others while winter RVing? I honestly hadn’t noticed until our grandkids slept over on a particularly cold night. They kept waking up because they were cold. I got up each time and piled on another blanket. The next day I read about lots of ideas that could potentially solve our cold spot issues. I thought I’d share some fellow RVers’ suggestions. There really are some good ones here!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Quick RV Tech Tip: A new twist on why GVWR does not match GAWR

I received an email from Jesse regarding my answer posted last week about the truck combined gross axle weight rating (GAWR) being higher than the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) posted. His response is interesting and could possibly have some merit.

I wanted to share it with you.

Read Dave’s answer

Live chat tomorrow about RV repair and maintenance

Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson return Wednesday at 4 p.m. Pacific time (7 p.m. in the East), for their weekly, live one-hour video program “Talkin’ RV Tech”. Stop by and ask these RV experts a question or just soak up all the great information about RV repair and maintenance. The program appears on several YouTube Channels and Facebook groups including the RV Travel YouTube channel.

Video of the day

Easy RV freshwater hack for safe drinking water

By Cheri Sicard

You might be putting drinkable water into your RV freshwater tank, but is it really safe and drinkable when it comes out of your RV’s faucet? Do you know what’s lurking in your dark, wet, warm RV freshwater tank? That environment is perfect for bacteria to grow. Eeewwww!

You really should disinfect your freshwater tank every six months. It might seem like a daunting and intimidating job, but it does not need to be. Robin Barrett from Creativity RV is here to help!

Click here to watch

Campground etiquette: PLEASE turn off that noisy generator!

By Nanci Dixon

As a campground host, after having camped next to three different campers this week who left their noisy generators running ALL day long and had to be told to turn them off at the quiet, no generator hours, I am hoping that these folks are all newbies and just don’t understand the etiquette of keeping the noise and the gas fumes to a minimum. As more and more people are camping and electric sites are harder to get, I have noticed a significant uptick in generator use. Read more.

Reader poll

How do you most often pay for groceries?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

This may save the toad car battery from dying while being towed

Toad car battery go dead from leaving the switch on to keep the steering wheel unlocked? For SOME tow cars this may work: Turn the ignition switch all the way ON, then all the way OFF, but leave the key in the switch. For some vehicles this will still leave the wheel “free” but eliminate the power drain. Check to make sure your steering wheel remains UNLOCKED before towing!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When asked if social media has been a blessing or a curse to society, 85 percent answered “curse.”

• 56 percent prefer sleeping in the dark rather than with a nightlight or other light source.

• 28 percent do not drink alcoholic beverages. For those that do, the highest percentage, 28 percent, say beer is their alcoholic beverage of choice, followed by wine, then hard liquor.

Recent poll: How would you feel about being in the campsite next to a lit-up RV?

Recipe of the Day

Healthy Chicken Tacos

by Sena Wilson from Lake Jackson, TX

This guilt-free taco is yummy! The avocado salad is fresh and creamy. Tomatoes add a pop of sweetness. Lemon pepper seasoning really adds a lovely citrus flavor to the salad and chicken – it’s a must. We loved lightly frying the tortillas. It adds a crisp texture to the tacos that pairs with the creamy filling. Add your favorite toppings and you have a tasty, healthy weeknight meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

When someone says they have a “butt load” of something (ex: “I have a butt load of apples from my tree this year!”), how much do they really mean? Well, if you happen to come into possession of a “butt of wine,” derived from the Italian botte, you’d be the owner of 126 gallons of wine. So, when someone says they have a butt load of wine to drink, you can assume they mean 126 gallons! Not really… but you get the point!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Willy, our seven-month-old Whippet. He’s just getting settled into life on the road.” —Gary Smith

Leave here with a laugh

