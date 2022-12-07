RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 7, 2022

0 ( 0 )

Issue 2008

Today’s thought

“Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” ―George Bernard Shaw

Need an excuse to pause to remember? Today is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On this day in history: 1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tip of the Day

7+ ways to use a delivery service on the road

By Sandi Sturm

Innovation provides solutions to the multitude of issues that follow any worldwide event, such as our current pandemic. Home delivery is not a totally new idea, but it has made a tremendous comeback from the days of the milkman.

Over the past 18 months, I have been finding new ways to use these services. I found it convenient. Now I see that I can use delivery services to feel a little less isolated from family and friends who are many miles across the country.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Does my LP tank need to be recertified?

Dear Dave,

Does the permanent propane tank on my rig require recertification after 12 years, as the portable 20 lb. tanks do? —Dennis, 2005 Pleasure-Way Lexor MH

Talkin’ RV Tech Short : Can I keep my RV plugged in while not in use?

If you have questions, we have answers! Join us LIVE every Wednesday @ 4pm PST for Talkin’ RV Tech (that’s today!), presented by RVtravel.com. Here is a sample from one of our recent shows where one of our viewers wanted to know if he could keep his RV plugged in while not in use.

Thetford’s toilet seal isn’t crappy!

Video of the day

RV Christmas tree hack—Small space, big tree!

By Cheri Sicard

Decorate your RV for Christmas with the team from Five2Go! Yes, you can even have an RV Christmas tree with their clever idea presented in the video below—no matter how small your space is!

Because there is so little floor space, they instead use a wall to hold their DIY tree. In order to create the RV Christmas tree, you will need one flat wall in your RV. In the video, they simply removed a photo from one of their walls.

Are Idaho RVers crazy?

By Dave Helgeson

After a recent trip to the wilds of Idaho I find myself asking, “Are Idaho RVers crazy or just more seasoned than the rest of us?” I have always thought of myself as a rather rugged RVer, but after what I experienced I am beginning to think I am a bit of a wimp! … Dave writes about a few of the “surprises” that awaited him and his wife on their recent trip. Read about them here, then feel free to add your thoughts.

Reader poll

Have you ever attended an NFL football game?

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Keep your ceiling light covers in place

RV fluorescent ceiling light covers often pop off on bumpy roads. Get out your tube of acrylic or silicone sealant and put a dot on each end and in the middle of both sides of the jumpy covers. Let the goop dry, then reinstall the shade. The dried goop should provide enough friction to keep things in place.

Website of the day

Goldbelly

We mention Goldbelly in today’s Tip of the Day, but it’s worth checking out. Goldbelly ships popular meals and treats from around the country straight to your door. Maine lobster roll, anyone? New York pizza? Philly cheesesteak? They’ve got it!

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Lentil Soup

by Laurie Sanders from Seattle, WA

So easy, yet so tasty! Don’t let the simple ingredients fool you; this is one dynamite lentil soup! The ease of preparing it in a Crock Pot makes it even better. Lentils are like little sponges and soak up the fantastic flavor of the ham hock and the medley of veggies. This slow cooker lentil soup has well-balanced savory flavor. Perfect with a little dollop of sour cream.

Trivia

Between 1946 and 1958, the United States tested 23 nuclear devices on Bikini Atoll, a ring-shaped coral reef island located in the Pacific Ocean within the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The nuclear testing made world news, and French automotive engineer Louis Réard made note of the explosive tests. It was then that he invented the modern two-piece swimsuit, the bikini. He was so sure it would explode in popularity, just like an atomic bomb, that he named the swimsuit after Bikini Atoll island.

*When someone has a “butt load” of something, how much do they really mean? Yesterday’s trivia tells you the history behind this silly, or not so silly, measurement.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“7-year-old rescues from the same litter, one long-hair (Molly), one short-hair (Max). Both love RVing. This one is Max. Molly will be in another photo. Stay tuned!” —Dorrin Birch

Leave here with a laugh

