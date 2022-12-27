RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Issue 2022

Tip of the Day

“Dew” away with mildew in the RV!

By Chris Dougherty

Chris Dougherty is a certified RV technician.

Dear Chris,

We live in Florida, where high humidity is always present. I try to keep our 25-foot Hi-Lo trailer lowered and covered during the winter months. We use a Damp Rid Large Room dehumidifier and run a 12-volt fan to circulate the air. Even with all this we still have musty smells when I check the condition of the Damp Rid container. I’ve had to remove the ADCO cover and raise the trailer to try and improve the inside condition. Any ideas? —George

Read Chris' answer

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

What type under-sink water filter do you recommend?

Dear Dave,

I’m thinking of putting in an under-the-sink water filter. I am wondering when I winterize my RV, what do I do about the filter? Do you have any recommendations on what type or brand? We are part-timer RVers that go out a week or two at a time. —Chuck, 2019 Grand Design RSL303

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

RV spare parts you should always carry

Jared Gillis from All About RVs is back with another terrific video, this time addressing RV spare parts.

We all know we should carry spare parts like spare tires. But Jared says it’s important to keep some other RV spare parts on hand, as well, in order to insure you never get stranded by the side of the road, or stuck somewhere far from home waiting on a spare part to arrive.

Click here to watch

Testing the GasStop gas safety device

By Tony Barthel

I’m a big proponent of safety stuff, and an even bigger fan of things when they’re simple. Stuff that makes our RV life safer and better that’s also a simple solution scores big in my book. That’s the GasStop, a simple way to prevent a gas leak. But there’s more.

I bought a GasStop at the FMCA Convention in Gillette, Wyoming. The GasStop is a simple device that you put in between your RV’s portable propane tank and the regulator. It’s an easy installation. Just unscrew the tank from the regulator, screw in the GasStop, screw the regulator’s hose on and you’re done, son. … Continue reading why Tony thinks this should be standard equipment on all RVs here.

Quick Tip

Flushing the RV toilet

When you step on that pedal, hold it down for a bit. Most RV toilets have another pedal position that will allow you to add water without flushing. If the flush contains toilet paper, fill the bowl with water and then flush. More water in the black tank will make it easier for the enzymes to work, if you use that type of black tank treatment.

Recipe of the Day

Sherry Balsamic Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

by Lou Kostura from Belmont, CA

If you are a Brussels sprout lover, these will make you swoon. When prepared like this, there’s a love affair in the making. These are slightly crisp outside and tender inside after cooking. The garlic adds a nice touch of flavor along with the wild mushrooms. The balsamic vinegar brings this tasty side dish together.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to a recent study by GfK (“Growth from Knowledge,” a global research company) almost a quarter of adults in Germany are considering taking a holiday (vacation) with a caravan (trailer) or motorhome in the next five years.

*Joshua Tree National Park has a "VIP-only" campground.

Leave here with a laugh

