RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 2, 2023

Issue 2026

Today’s thought

“Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get.” ―Dale Carnegie

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Buffet Day!

On this day in history: 1974 – United States President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 mph in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.

Tip of the Day

It’s time to plan 2023 RV group trips now—Don’t wait!

By Gail Marsh

With the ongoing influx of thousands of new RVers, you do not want to put off planning your 2023 RV group camping trips. Whether it’s a single reunion weekend, a few weekends in the summer, or a longer regional tour that takes weeks, the time to plan is now. Here are some tips to help you get started…

TOP 5! These were our top 5 most popular Daily Tips articles in 2022

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV black water flush sends water under the shower

Dear Dave,

I hooked up my black water flush and found water coming from under my cabinet. I removed the inspection cover under my shower and could see water on top of my black tank. Any ideas? —Terrance, 2016 Grand Design 308BHTS

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Can I stow my Roadmaster Nighthawk tow bars in a different order?

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below email from Jerry regarding his Roadmaster Nighthawk tow bars:

“I am looking at getting a Nighthawk tow bar for my dinghy tow. The question I have has to do with folding it up to stow it when not in use. The videos I’ve seen show a 3-step process:

1. Bring the arms together

2. Rotate the arms up 90 degrees

3. Rotate the arms clockwise or counterclockwise 90 degrees

Question: Is it possible to stow the tow bar reversing steps 2 and 3?”

Coming Wednesday: Live video chat

Dave and Dustin answer your RV repair and maintenance questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in Wednesday’s newsletter.

Video of the day

Amazon CamperForce: Good-paying seasonal work for RVers

By Cheri Sicard

The video below is a CNBC story on how Amazon’s CamperForce is changing the ways companies handle seasonal staffing shortages while giving RVers an opportunity for well-paying temporary work.

In it, they profile an RVing couple who work for Amazon each year from December through February as temporary workers that fill seasonal needs. This couple has been working for Amazon seasonally for the past three years. The job allows them to make a decent amount of money in a short amount of time.

An embarrassing story of a recital in majestic Kartchner Caverns

By Rod Andrew

Visiting Kartchner Caverns State Park should be on everyone's list of essential experiences in Arizona, as they are among the finest of the many geological marvels of Arizona. Other travelers had advised my wife and me to visit them, and we were not disappointed. They are not as massive as some cave systems, but they still fill visitors with a sense of eons past, and their relatively smaller size makes the experience a very intimate one.

Reader poll

How many years in a row did you work at the same job at the same company?

Quick Tip

There’s always room for more space!

Reader Lisa Adcox writes, “In our first travel trailer we needed more storage. So we took the dinette out and added a cabinet. Put a top on it that was wide enough that it was like a bar so we could put stools up to it and still have an area to eat at. We took the existing trim and cut down the leather and put it back on the wall behind the cabinet. The RV dealer asked while in for maintenance if we had ordered it as a special order. They even took a picture because another RVing couple had wanted to do the same thing. We loved it. Did something similar in the second RV but used a table top that was there as the top of a custom cabinet my husband built.”

Very cool, Lisa! We love this idea! See, folks? There’s always extra room for more space!

Website of the day

Casino Camper

Want to stay at a casino in your RV? Some of the perks are wonderful (sometimes free camping, sometimes free food…). This site lists many RV-friendly casinos across the U.S. and in Canada.

Recipe of the Day

Good For You Breakfast Bars

by Jewel Hall from Cullman, AL

Jewel’s breakfast bar recipe is proof that “good for you” can be delicious, too. We would be happy campers if we could have one of these bars and a cup of coffee every morning… Talk about getting the day off on the right foot! They are crunchy, chewy, and sweet with a hint of peanut butter flavor.

Trivia

A typical lightning bolt moves at about 224,000 miles per hour, or about 3,700 miles per second. However, since the light we see from the bolt travels at the speed of light, that translates to about 670 million miles per hour, or about 186,000 miles per second. Whew!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Buster the Yorkie is a great little traveler. On my trip through Canada, he would sit on my lap when I had my window rolled down, just a few feet from Bison, and watch with me instead of barking. He’s my traveling buddy!” —Debbie Christianson

Leave here with a laugh

See, sometimes staying in hotels can be fun!

