RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 3, 2023

“I regret that it takes a life to learn how to live.” ―Jonathan Safran Foer

A few of the many uses for WD-40

There are few RVers who don’t consider a can of WD-40 an essential item in their tool arsenal. This “can do” lubricant has a wide range of uses, making it a very handy and useful product. Need to get rid of some road tar and grime from your RV or car? WD-40 can come to the rescue. Is the zipper on your favorite jacket refusing to work without lots of pulling and tugging? Spray on WD-40.

Here are some uses for the product that may come in handy, some of them especially relevant to RVers.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

All outlets work except the galley top and bottom. Why?

Dear Dave,

The outlet at the RV’s dinette is dead, as is the one in the overhead cabinet directly above it. All others work. The circuit breakers at the control center at the foot of the bed are hot. Somewhere between the two is mostly hidden and inaccessible. What do you think? Thanks. —Jack, 2017 Winnebago Via 25P

Read Dave's answer

Dave and Dustin answer your RV repair and maintenance questions

Visiting National Parks: Expert tips for planning the perfect visit

By Cheri Sicard

Visiting national parks is one of the greatest tourist draws America has. And it’s no wonder. With so many parks and such a diversity of sights and attractions, America’s national parks have something to offer nearly everyone.

In the video below, the experts at the America’s Parks YouTube channel share their tips for planning the perfect national park getaway, regardless of which park(s) you hope to visit.

Is the Blackstone Griddle worth all the hype? Oh, yeah, it is!

By Nanci Dixon

We were on the lookout for a new grill as our decades-old one was rusting through and literally falling apart. We bought a smaller version of it and it worked well. However, as camp hosts, we have the opportunity to ask a lot of people what they like. As we do our rounds around dinner time, we get to see and smell them in action, too. The Blackstone Griddle name came up so often I wanted to know what all the love was about. You can find out here.

Do you have a favorite place to camp that you return to often?

Secure the water heater door

“While taking a walk with our dog recently, I found a metal water heater door which fell off some RV driving along. I thought about a tip: Take a small, metal key ring loop and thread it though the plastic closure which secures that door in place. This will prevent it from coming off if you hit a bump.” Thanks to Dennis N.!

Exercise Plan for Seniors

Even if you’re not a senior, this page from healthline.com has a great, easy-to-follow workout plan everyone can benefit from (plus many more exercises as you scroll down the page).

Teriyaki Chicken Kabobs

by Vanessa Marie Milare from Hilo, HI

You can’t get easier than these chicken kabobs. They marinate in a simple bottled teriyaki sauce that adds tons of flavor. The chicken has that classic flavor, but a slightly sweet flavor. They grill to perfection in about 15 minutes. A quick and easy summer meal.

In Venezuela, where the Catatumbo River meets Lake Maracaibo, you’ll find one of the most electrically active places on Earth. About 300 nights out of the year, lightning strikes across the sky almost continually all night. Lightning flashes occur more than 500 times per square mile per year! Wow!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"This is Maizee, my sweet little rescue. She is 9 years old, a perfect camping companion and loves to hike. Here we are back at the campsite and she is on the lookout for the chipmunks who seem to know just how far her tie-out cable reaches!" —Mary Beth Mixdorf

