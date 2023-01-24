RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Issue 2042

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We shouldn’t be looking for heroes, we should be looking for good ideas.” ―Noam Chomsky

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Compliment Day! We like your shirt!

On this day in history: 1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Make Welcome Centers your first stop when you cross state lines

Here’s a question from a reader of RVtravel.com about boondocking.

By Bob Difley

Hi Bob,

We know where most of our state’s best attractions and boondocking spots are, but have a hard time finding them whenever we travel to a new state. Do you have any suggestions? —Jerry and Alicia



Hi Jerry and Alicia,

Whenever you enter a new state on your travels, make the State Welcome Center or Visitor Center your first stop. You will find one in nearly every state, usually at the first or second exit along main highways upon entering the state. They are well-signed and easy to find – and also have parking for big rigs. It will save you time and money if you intend to explore the new area you have entered.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How long can my RV’s residential fridge run before generator takes over to recharge?

Dear Dave,

I installed a residential fridge in my RV. I have a four 6-volt golf battery setup and 300-watt solar panels with a 3000-watt AIMS inverter. When fully charged, how long should it run before gen power should take over? —Jimmie, 1984 Vogue II

Read Dave’s answer

Tomorrow: RV repair and maintenance chat

Dave and Dustin answer your RV repair and maintenance questions

Our two tech experts will answer your questions about RV Repair and Maintenance tomorrow from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 p.m. in the East). So pick their brains via chat. Ask questions about RV repair and maintenance or just lurk and soak up all the valuable information. Learn where to watch in tomorrow’s newsletter.

Our favorite campground guides. Learn more or order.

Video of the day

RV fitness equipment: Staying in shape on the road

By Cheri Sicard

For anyone who wants to stay in shape and keep up their fitness routines while on the road, Jared Gillis from All About RVs has some RV fitness equipment tips and advice.

This RV fitness equipment does not take up a lot of space nor does it weigh a lot. Nonetheless, it can still help you achieve your fitness goals, wherever you travel.

Click here to watch

Don’t change the channel! Visit three famous TV sites and relive your favorites

By Chris Epting

All over the country, but especially in California, you can add some fun to any road trip by visiting some legendary TV sites, including those that appeared in the Lone Ranger, M*A*S*H and The Andy Griffith Show. These are three of my favorites… [A little nostalgia, anyone?]

Reader poll

How well do you sleep?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Firefighter offers fire extinguisher advice

“As a retired firefighter I am extremely anal about extinguisher annual inspections. A note/plea to all who own any RV, heck, even their own home: BUY A QUALITY EXTINGUISHER FROM AN EXTINGUISHER SERVICE COMPANY. The big box hardware/home improvement store brands are NOT refillable/rechargeable. If you use one, it is a throwaway. Don’t use it!

“At around 5-7 years it should be thrown away as any extinguisher business will not/cannot inspect and certify they are any good.

“A QUALITY extinguisher, such as required in any business, can be refilled after use, inspected annually and verified that the pressure gauge is accurate. Often a frozen gauge on a near-empty extinguisher can leave you with a false sense of security. Perhaps Extinguisher Sales & Service should be added to a Mobile RV Tech’s repertoire of business services provided.

“Spending $75K+ on trailer/fifth wheels or $150k to $1 million on coaches, high-quality extinguishers (yes, plural) can be the difference between a total loss and an inconvenient mess.” —Paul Sumner

On this day last year…

Website of the day

From Covered Wagon to Winnebago: The Evolution of the RV

This article from Cheapism walks you through the history of the RV. It’s easy to read and fascinating!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We already love this (seriously, it’s one of our favorites!) but we like this version even more. It’s double, er, doble, the fun!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 16 percent do not know the exact height of their RV.

• 36 percent have been locked out of their RV—7 percent have been locked out more than once.

• 98 percent know how to drive a manual transmission vehicle.

Recent poll: Did you buy your present RV new or used?

RV People

By Gary Jefferson

RV People are RVers I meet along the way. I always ask permission to take a photo, let people pose themselves, and take a shot quickly. The photos are always in black and white. They are featured Saturdays and Tuesdays at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Cream of Cauliflower Soup

by Heidi Hoerman from Hingham, MA

This cauliflower soup is a beautiful creamy white and shows really well in a dish with some bright color. Serve it hot with crumbled bacon and chunky croutons… maybe even a little extra shredded cheese and you have a winner! Be sure to make the croutons. They make the soup extra special with their crispy crunch and flavor.

[do_widget id=custom_html-21]

Trivia

The iconic Coca-Cola bottle is shaped to look like a cocoa pod. Even though the drink doesn’t have anything to do with cocoa pods, the bottle designers were fascinated by the symmetry, curves and ribs on the pods and used them as inspiration.

*The deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history was a… what? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We got Mao when our grandson was two. Whenever he saw the cat, he would say Mao (the toddler version of Meow), thus the unusual name. We recently took Mao camping for the first time and we weren’t sure how he would do. He absolutely loved it, especially being able to perch on the back of the couch and watch the world go by.” —Andrea Schmidlin

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.