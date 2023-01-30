RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 30, 2023

Issue 2046

Today’s thought

“People tend to complicate their own lives, as if living weren’t already complicated enough.”―Carlos Ruiz Zafón

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bubble Wrap Day!

On this day in history: 1920 – Japanese carmaker Mazda is founded, initially as a cork-producing company.

Tip of the Day

18 smart ways for RVers to use paper towels

By Gail Marsh

Sure, we all use them to sop up spills, but paper towels can be used in so many additional ways! That's why we always pack them along whenever we go RVing.

Note: I like Bounty, Brawny, or Viva brands because they handle most jobs without tearing. That said, a lesser-quality paper towel may work for some of the following tips, especially the suggestions that do not require scrubbing.

You’ll like these tips

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can solar panels charge batteries in storage with disconnect applied?

Dear Dave,

My Riverstone has four six-volt batteries with one 100-watt solar panel on the roof. For the past three years, I had access to store our rig indoors with access to 110 v electricity to keep the batteries charged with a trickle charger. When doing this, I switched the main battery switch to "off" to avoid any battery drain. Now, unfortunately, I no longer have access to inside storage with electricity, so I must store my rig outside and depend on the 100-watt solar panel for keeping the four batteries charged.

Video of the day

Winter RVing: Thermal camera shows RV interior in winter

By Cheri Sicard

The Wandering Wagners have produced an interesting winter RVing video below. In it, they explore the interior of their RV in winter with a thermal camera.

The thermal camera graphically shows just how much the Wagners’ NeXus Wraith Super C rig is NOT outfitted for winter RVing.

Personal landmarks are important to visit; remember the best parts of your life

By Chris Epting

I love visiting historic landmarks. But as I get older I have also started visiting some “personal” landmarks that have helped shape my life. You know the places. Maybe a first date or a memorable ballgame. Where you became a witness to something great or even small. Where you learned to ride a bike. Or where you first fell off.

They may not have plaques or markers but personal landmarks represent our own histories, and if you go back once in a while and even document them, you might be surprised at their power. These are places where memories may still hang; memories that may trigger some strange emotional pulse that helps clarify or make sense of your life today. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Avoid bird droppings on your RV roof ladder, etc.

If birds are perching on your RV roof ladder and ruining your parade (or spare tire, bumper, chairs, etc.) discourage the little feathered poopers. Clamp a flag pole to the ladder rack and raise your banner. The flapping ensign will send them elsewhere.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Rama in Thai Peanut Sauce

by Vickie Parks from Renton, WA

We see why Vicki is proud of this recipe. This Chicken Rama tastes very authentic. The creamy peanut butter sauce is so easy to prepare. With a very mild spice, its nutty flavor pairs well with the coconut milk. If you like spicier food, add some red pepper flakes. Serving this over spinach adds a nice fresh taste to the dish. It would also be delicious over white rice or Thai noodles.

Trivia

If you have a morbid fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth, you have arachibutyrophobia.

Leave here with a laugh

When I was a kid, my parents would always say “Excuse my French” after a swear word. I’ll never forget that first day at school when the teacher asked if we knew any French.

