RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 16, 2023

Issue 2059

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The best way to cheer yourself is to cheer somebody else up.” ―Albert Einstein

An alternative to Amazon for RV parts and accessories. Visit Dyers. Great selection and service.

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Do A Grouch A Favor Day! Have a grouch in your life? Well, do them a favor!

On this day in history: 1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system went into service.

Tip of the Day

Deep-clean the black tank to prevent nasty outhouse smell

By Nanci Dixon

When the winds of time blow in the wrong direction and the bathroom vent just doesn’t seem to siphon all the scent away, it is time for the deep black tank clean. Sigh. We have a flush system that works pretty well. Dump, rinse, repeat, rinse, repeat. I will admit that I do close the tank, fill with water, count to 200 and dump again—against every warning plastered in our water bay.

Having read horror stories about where the black tank flush can go with the valve closed, I do not move from the water bay. I keep my feet firmly planted next to the valve. I used to try to count to 200 in Spanish so I would stay focused and not wander off or talk to anyone but could only remember enough to get to 80. Back to English I go.

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s sofa needs replacing. Where besides RV dealer can I find one?

Dear Dave,

What places other than RV dealers might I find replacement RV-sized furniture? The couch and recliners that came with our 5-year-old RV are not necessarily uncomfortable, but the leatherette material is a poor choice when you have pets. Plus it is not very breathable, meaning it feels hot when it’s hot and cold when it’s cold. And we don’t want to be without furniture for the time it would take to reupholster. —Jim, 2017 Keystone Cougar 33SAB

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Trailer towing tips you need to know

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Big Truck Big RV (one of the high-quality channels that placed in our top RV YouTube channel poll) is here to help absolute beginners safely tow for the first time with some essential trailer towing tips.

Even though towing a travel trailer and a 5th wheel are quite different from each other, the tips in the video below will apply to both scenarios.

Click here to watch

For Lovers Only…

To: Babycakes

From: Your sweetie

“Valentine’s comes just over a week since our anniversary. 46 to date and my love for you is stronger than ever. Happy Valentine’s, baby!”

To: Boo Boo Kitty

From: Poopy Boy

“I love you soooooo much!!!!!!! Me and the KiKis thank you for always taking care of us.”

Even though Valentine’s Day is over, we’ll continue this feature throughout the month since we got so many submissions. No more new submissions will be accepted, though.

Don’t you dare miss reading yesterday’s brand-new Full-Time RVer newsletter. It’s not just for full-timers! Read it here.

Why it’s important to have a plan in case of a health scare

Reader Lisa Adcox writes: “Do you have a plan if your partner has a health scare? This week it happened to us. My husband had a stroke. He was first at the ER, then an acute care hospital and now in a rehabilitation center. Will be in hospital for at least another 14 days. Why am I speaking about this? To tell you to talk about the ‘what ifs’ now, not while it is happening.” Continue reading this extremely important message.

Reader poll

Do you have a friend from high school who you still see?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Keep your wipers from sticking to the windshield

Camping in frost country? If you try to move your rig early in the morning and find your windshield wipers stuck to the glass, pulling them loose can damage the wiper blade. If you suspect frost or snow is possible, pop a tennis ball under the wiper arm, holding the blade off the glass and out of harm’s way.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Oh, having and using this would make us such happy little…, well, you’ll see.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Top 10 Wild West towns in America

Get your cowboy hats and boots on and yee-haw your way over to one of these Old West towns. Have you visited any of these?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• More people communicate via text messages every day, 56 percent, than they do by phone call, 22 percent. (The other 22 percent communicate both ways about evenly.)

• 60 percent use an electric toothbrush.

• 34 percent read in bed every night.

Recent poll: Do you personally know someone who is 100 years or older?

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Stovetop Rice Pudding

by Connie Kiers from Wellandport, ON

This warm and creamy rice pudding is thick and has just the right touch of sweetness. Like most old-fashioned recipes, this has very few ingredients and takes just a little time to prepare. It’s cooked with love just like Grandma used to make it. It sounds like a lot of milk but trust the process. Let the milk simmer and stir every so often until thick. Sprinkle with cinnamon for a comforting dessert.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The letter J never appears on the Periodic Table. That’s because elements were named using Latin or Greek naming conventions and neither language has a J in it.

*Yankee Doodle went to town / Riding on a pony; / He stuck a feather in his hat, / And called it macaroni… Wait, he called it a pasta? What was he talking about?? Yesterday’s trivia explains it all.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is our pet. He loves to get to new destinations so he can explore and watch the neighbors; travel days not so much. He’s a Houdini when it comes to trying to get out our door, but so far we’ve safety-proofed it so he is safe inside. Sunny, the cat, loves the RV life.” —Kit Vargas

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

A new edition of the annual Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is hot off the press. This 2023 edition covers all the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state so you know what to expect as you approach. Clear writing gives you the basics for every state. Plus, each state is rated for its relative freedom, based on its gun laws, from zero to 100. Read more about the book here.

Leave here with a laugh

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday on the road (again) on April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl. Way to go, Willie!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.