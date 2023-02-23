RV Daily Tips. Thursday, February 23, 2023

Issue 2064

Today’s thought

“There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that receives it.” ―Edith Wharton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Chili Day!

On this day in history: 1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission), which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Off-grid RV kitchen tips to extend boondocking time

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to boondocking or RVing without hookups, there are things you can do in every part of your rig that can extend the amount of time you will be able to comfortably live without hookups. Last week I focused on the bathroom; this time we turn towards RV kitchen tips to maximize boondocking time.

Between food prep and storage, cleanups, cooking, and water usage, how you use this area of your RV can have a major impact on how much time you can spend off-grid.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best battery setup for boondocking?

Dear Dave,

Can you help draw up a new house battery system for me. I want to do a lot of boondocking, and don’t want to run the gen set a lot to recharge. My house charger is pitiful—undersized. And I’d like to also install PV panels on the roof. I have four 6-volt Trojan deep-cycle batteries, which went south this year and won’t take a charge. Would appreciate all you could do for this disabled veteran. Thank you. Semper Fi. —Bruce, 2015 Precept Jayco Class A 32 ft.

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Grand Canyon camping and RVing

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis hosts the video below from Campendium. In it, he covers Grand Canyon camping and RVing options.

Undoubtedly one of America’s favorite national parks, when it comes to camping around the Grand Canyon there are options to suit every RVer’s taste and style, and this overview will help you choose a place that’s right for you and your family.

Click here to watch

Casino Camping: Tons of recommendations for this great campground alternative

Casino camping can be a great alternative to private and state campgrounds, many of which are experiencing severe crowding. Once again, our RVtravel.com readers and social media friends have some great advice about casino camping. Here we visit Oregon, Minnesota, Iowa, Arizona, and more locations. Also, a reader wants suggestions for casinos on the East Coast. Can you help him? Click here.

Quick Tip

Chilling advice about showering

When using a public shower, like in a state park, always turn on the water before getting undressed. Sometimes, there will be no hot water. And if it’s a cold morning or evening, you will pretty stupid (and very cold) standing there naked with nowhere to go. Of course, if you are brave and have the cold tolerance of a polar bear, jump right in. Brrrrr. Good luck!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The Most Beautiful Photo We Could Find of Every U.S. National Park

They’re not lying—these photos are stunning! Trust us, you’ll want to visit every single one of these parks after looking through these.

Recipe of the Day

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

by Laura Yoder from Brunswick, GA

Serve with a side salad and this chicken tortilla casserole is a complete meal. This hearty Tex-Mex casserole is full of spice and flavor. It reminds us of a chicken enchilada casserole. Between the cheese and the crema, this casserole is almost creamy. The green enchilada sauce and green chiles add wonderful flavor to the dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Poison dart frogs, highly toxic frogs found in Central and South America, are not poisonous when raised in captivity. That’s right, the frog’s toxicity is derived from their diet, so when they’re not fed the same diet, the frogs never build up a reserve of the toxins they excrete.

*If leafcutter ants don’t actually eat the leaves, what do they do with them? The answer, which you’ll find in yesterday’s trivia, is fascinating.

