RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 17, 2023

Issue 2080

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold—and at the end of your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.” —Old Irish Blessing

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is St. Patrick’s Day! Which also means it’s National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day!

On this day in history: 1861 – The Kingdom of Italy is proclaimed.

Tip of the Day

A place you probably haven’t thought of to store shoes in your RV

By Nanci Dixon

Finding a place to store shoes in your RV is always a [not-so-fun] game. Having limited space to store anything is challenging. Especially challenging is finding a way to store the growing number of shoes that get kicked off at the door. We’ve finally found two ways to corral them to keep them hidden and out of our way.

We got into the habit of taking our shoes off at the door in our old motorhome that was all carpet, and now we do the same even with tile floors. It is amazing the amount of dirt that is tracked in on our shoes!

Continue reading

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I install a single on-demand water heater for RV’s kitchen and bathroom?

Dear Dave,

I purchased this trailer in November 2021 from Lazydays outside of Memphis. It was known I was taking the trailer to my home in Maine. The trailer was parked all winter in Maine. In the spring I took it to my lot in Northern Maine. Well, all the water lines were damaged, and the water heater didn’t work. Lazydays apparently hadn’t winterized the trailer, and I never asked them if they did. My question is, can I install a single on-demand water heater that would take care of the kitchen and bathroom? Usually, it is just me at the trailer, so I don’t use a lot of hot water. Your sage advice will be appreciated. if my solution isn’t feasible, any advice? —Bill, 2018 38-ft. Keystone Cougar fifth wheel MKS37

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Make from scratch flaky stovetop biscuits: No oven required!

By Cheri Sicard

Ask RV cooks what their least favorite part of their RV kitchen is and many will tell you it’s the oven. Hot spot, cold spots, scorched food on the bottom while the rest remains uncooked. RV ovens leave a lot to be desired. But what if I told you that you could make fluffy stovetop biscuits, the perfect accompaniment to a homemade breakfast or dinner, without ever having to turn on an oven? You can, and the video below shows you how.

Click here to watch

Roadside attractions: “Big Things Small Town” is a big adventure!

Casey, Illinois, is a very small town of about 2,700 people making a very big effort to attract people from the freeway a few miles away. It is the official home to 12 World’s Largest Attractions. The town itself is a grand example of small town America that seems to have survived the tough past couple of decades that boarded up many small town shops around the U.S. Read all about this small town with a big heart here, and swing by sometime to enjoy this one-of-a-kind big adventure.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Will you do something special today for St. Patrick’s Day?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Is buying a “deer whistle” worth it?

Worried about your RV being clobbered by a deer? Before you pump good money into “deer whistles,” do a little research. There’s little evidence that they work, and plenty of evidence that they just don’t work.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The history of St. Patrick’s Day

Read the history of St. Patrick’s Day from history.com. Who was Saint Patrick? Why do we celebrate on March 17th? What makes the foods we eat today so traditional? And why the heck are leprechauns involved?

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Okay, waiiiiiiit… these are actually kinda nice. No, they’re really nice! Might be the coolest ones of these we’ve ever seen. Just don’t lose them on the picnic table because you’ll never find them!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Best Reuben Sandwich

by Susan Bartley from Beaverton, OR

This Reuben sandwich recipe is very hearty. When you take one bite of the buttery grilled rye bread, the hot sliced corned beef with melted cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, you’re in sandwich heaven. Pick up sliced corned beef from the deli or use homemade St. Patrick’s Day corned beef. Either way, this recipe for the best Reuben sandwich is a winner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Instead of telling you just one piece of trivia today, we’ll send you to mentalfloss.com, where they’ll give you 13 fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day.

*Why is it illegal for the U.S. Treasury to print any living person on its currency? The story is kind of funny. Read it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Piper and Tedo love traveling.” —Chris Cranston

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Q: When a fly hits a windshield, what’s the last thing that goes through its head?

A: It’s butt.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.