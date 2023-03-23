RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 23, 2023

Issue 2084

Tip of the Day

Inflation is soaring…still! How to stretch your camping dollars

By Nanci Dixon

As inflation is still impacting all of us, knowing how to stretch your camping dollars can come in handy. Summer RV trip planning may begin to look a little different.

Gas prices, grocery prices, and campground costs are cutting into our travel plans again this year. I can’t even hit the multiply miles by miles-per-gallon button on my calculator.

As inflation soars, how can we stretch those camping dollars and still have a great time? Here are a few suggestions.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How to prevent high water pressure at campgrounds from damaging your RV

You’re asking for trouble if you just hook up your RV to a water spigot at an RV park without checking the water pressure. Today, Dave explains in a short video how to prevent damage from high water pressure, and shows you helpful devices to ensure you don’t accidentally blow out your RV’s water system.

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

How to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet

By Cheri Sicard

Have you even been frustrated trying to fry an egg in a cast iron skillet? I KNOW I have. It sticks, it tears, and it comes out looking a mess! Cowboy Kent Rollins is here to put an end to all that. In the video below he teaches us how to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet.

I have to confess, as much as I use my cast iron skillet for nearly everything, I carry a nonstick skillet that primarily gets used for eggs. I would LOVE to be able to leave it behind. With Kent’s tips and tricks for cooking eggs in a cast iron skillet, I just might be able to.

Click here to watch

7 of the best personality traits for full-time RVing (and a quiz: Is full-timing right for you?)

Many folks are jumping into a new lifestyle – full-time living on the road. It sounds exciting and invigorating! … But before you stab that “For Sale” sign on your lawn, take this very unofficial self-survey. If you find you have most of the character traits necessary for life exclusively on the road, maybe full-time RVing is for you! Test yourself here.

Quick Tip

Slow-running kitchen faucet?

RV kitchen sink spout running too slow for your taste? Unscrew the aerator and check the screen for crud. If that doesn’t do the trick you can remove the water-saver fitting.

Recipe of the Day

Reuben Dip

by Goldie Barnhart from Palmyra, NY

This dip is a cinch to make and the flavors truly mimic that trademark Reuben taste. Inexpensive, easy and SO good. Warm and gooey, everything melts together. We loved the zing Dijon mustard added to the dip. We toasted rye bread and it was the perfect vehicle for dipping. Great for game day or any holiday party. We love the recommendation to make this in a slow cooker. You’ll get two very enthusiastic thumbs-ups from any Reuben connoisseur.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

What do you call kernels of popcorn that have been popped? Just popcorn, right? Wrong! Popcorn industry folk take these popped kernels very seriously, and refer to them as “flakes.” Yup, it’s not popcorn, it’s a flake! Why flake? They’re all unique, just like a snowflake. There are two kinds of flakes: mushroom and butterfly. At a movie theater, you’re most likely eating butterfly flake, but if you buy caramel corn somewhere, it’s probably mushroom flake. Flake shape is serious business in the popcorn industry!

*Yesterday we told you the history and origin of the sloppy joe. It will make you hungry!

