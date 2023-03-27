RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 27, 2023

Issue 2086

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“We shall not cease from exploration and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.” —T.S. Elliot

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is International Scribble Day!

On this day in history: 1794 – The United States Government establishes a permanent navy and authorizes the building of six frigates.

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers

Tip of the Day

RVers, don’t leave home without it: 22 genius hacks for using Vaseline

By Gail Marsh

You probably have some in your RV’s medicine cabinet right now. Its generic name is “petroleum jelly,” better known by the brand name Vaseline. While you wouldn’t want to spread this jelly-like substance on your morning toast, there are many helpful ways Vaseline can be useful to RVers.

Here are 22 tips

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Please note: This contest will end at the end of this month (i.e., this Friday). It simply does not generate enough interest for our staff to continue putting their time into it. We’ve enjoyed it (and loved seeing all of your RVs!) and know those of you who have participated have, too. We apologize to those whose RVs weren’t randomly chosen out of the thousands of submissions. Now we’re off to think of another contest idea…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why not use West System Epoxy to adhere components to RV roof?

Dear Dave,

I’ve seen videos of folks using different adhesives to glue down various components on the RV’s roof and other places. Is there any reason why epoxies like West System are not used? I’ve used it extensively on any boats I’ve owned for repairs and construction as well as an adhesive. Works great. So why not on RVs? Thanks. —Mike, 2022 Thor Freedom Elite 24HE

Read Dave’s answer

In the shop with Dustin

Setting up your vehicle to be flat towed

My store, California RV Specialists, is one of only a few qualified companies in the state that specialize in RV tow bar braking systems. Flat towing a vehicle behind your motorhome is a popular choice for transportation. Below is some of the info you need to know to outfit your vehicle to your RV.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Avoiding payload problems: How much can I tow?

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever wondered: How much can I realistically tow?—wonder no more.

The team from Keep Your Daydream (KYD – one of our reader favorite RV YouTube channels) is here to help with the video.

How much you can tow is about far more than the tow capacity…

Click here to watch

Would you be able to travel across the country without road signs?

Road signs are taken for granted these days. But they tell us what city is approaching, what gas stations are off the next exit, and where to switch highways to get to that world’s largest potato. This video explores the invention of the road sign and why they are the color and shape that they are today. Fascinating!

Reader poll

How often do you cook outside (grill, BBQ, campfire cooking, etc.)?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Nighttime blackout help

“Day and Night” shades not giving you enough “night”? One RVer sews up dark cloth panels with a pocket across the top, sized to fit the window. She attaches the panel, via the pocket, to a tension rod across the top, hidden under the valence.

Website of the day

festivalnet: Find Festivals In the U.S. & Canada 2023-2024

This website is great! Click on your state, or a state you’re headed to, and you’ll see all the fairs and festivals coming up. You’ll find so many fun things to do.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Remember how today’s poll asked you about cooking outside? Well, ladies, we bet you need this while you accomplish that task!

Recipe of the Day

Spring Salad Stack-Up

by Tam D. from The Dalles, OR

In spring and summer when cucumbers and tomatoes are at their freshest, this is a super easy salad to whip up. It’s like a pasta salad meets a summer salad. But with the addition of tuna, it is a great light meal if you’re serving a crowd or a potluck. The pasta is lightly coated with dressing and that’s the base for the salad. Chunks of cucumber add a nice crunch and tomatoes add to the fresh feel. It’s very basic, so you could add many more ingredients like shredded cheese, black olives, and red onion… the possibilities are endless. A quick, easy, and tasty salad.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Most people assume Robert Jarvik invented the artificial heart. The truth is Paul Winchell the ventriloquist actually invented and patented the first artificial heart. In addition to starring on his own television show, he voiced famous cartoon characters including Tigger for Walt Disney’s “Winnie The Pooh.”

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“We rescued Tank and Chloe, both English Mastiffs, last month after traveling back to Texas from southern Florida on our winter trip. We used to travel with four mastiffs (mom and three siblings) but just lost the last one to bladder cancer in early February. Tank is seven months and Chloe six months. Both are adapting quickly to life on the road as we work our way back to the farm in Pennsylvania.” —Mark Willis

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV Store at Amazon!

Just about anything and everything you need for your RV at great prices. Visit now.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.