RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Issue 2092

Tip of the Day

A look at the best portable ice makers for RVs

By Dale Wade

A few times a year we spend a month or so on the road. Storing enough ice to enjoy on-demand became a problem. Our small refrigerator freezer lacks space for a bag of ice and the frozen items. What to do? Enter portable ice makers for RVs.

We decided to buy a portable countertop ice maker. I offer you a list of five popular brands for consideration. Note that prices reflect the least expensive found at the time.

NEW! RV Video Review

Tour the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper with washer/dryer!

By Cheri Sicard

The RV Guy is here in the video below to give us a tour of the 2023 HOST Mammoth truck camper.

As truck campers go, the HOST Mammoth truck camper truly is MAMMOTH. You are going to need a seriously heavy-duty truck to haul this one.

Not that it won’t be worth it. The Mammoth truck camper has features not often (never?) seen in these types of RVs. Not the least of which are an onboard washer and dryer and a fireplace!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I sanitize RV’s fresh water tank without running solution through water lines?

Dear Dave,

My coach is fully winterized as I flushed the pink, nontoxic, antifreeze through all lines, and the fresh water tank has been drained. I am about to dewinterize the coach and I will want to sanitize, with a bleach solution, the fresh water system. Given that there has been antifreeze in the lines for several months, do I still need to run the bleach solution in all the pipes? It sure would be easier if I only had to allow the bleach solution to sit in the fresh water tank, drain it after a few hours, and not flush the bleach solution through the pipes. Thank you for your advice and for what you do! —Philip, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Video of the day

How to sell your RV for maximum profit

By Cheri Sicard

A lot of folks seem to be getting OUT of RVing lately. If that’s you, the team from RV Lifestyle is here to show you how to sell your RV for maximum profit in this segment from their RV podcast.

While you can use services to help you sell your RV, the most profitable way will be to do it yourself. To be sure, there are pros and cons to doing this, and they discuss these in the video as well as other ways of selling your RV.

Video: Comparison between Ford F-150 and F-250 trucks

This video from PRN_TestDrive will be of interest if you would like to better understand the differences between Ford’s 1/2-ton light duty F-150 truck and the 3/4-ton heavy duty or Super Duty F-250 models. Watch the informative video here.

Reader poll

Would you attend an RV show in the next month if it were within an hour drive of you?

Quick Tip

Scraping bottom when exiting a parking lot?

If your RV bumper scrapes when entering or exiting a parking lot or other driveway, try taking the exit with your rig at an angle rather than straight on. Still no help? You may want to add skid wheels to the back of your trailer. Two types: bolt on and weld on. The former sometimes tear off, so the added hassle of finding a welding shop may be worth the trouble.

On this day last year…

Recipe of the Day

Norwegian Meatballs and Rice

by Kat Ryan from Clayton, NC

We love old family recipes and these Norwegian meatballs are no different. The mix of ground beef and pork is quite tasty. They soak up all the delicious flavor of the creamy gravy. Serve this over rice or noodles for a comforting meal.

Trivia

What are the westernmost and easternmost states in the United States: (A) California and Florida; (B) Hawaii and Maine; (C) Washington and New York; (D) Alaska and Alaska? If you guessed (D) Alaska and Alaska, you’d be correct, strange as it seems! According to Wikipedia: The Aleutian Islands of Alaska cross longitude 180°, so Alaska can be considered the easternmost state as well as the westernmost. Thanks to our good friend Tom Hart for sharing this with us. *The first canned dog food in America was created to dispose of what type of meat? Take a guess and see if you’re right by checking yesterday’s trivia.

