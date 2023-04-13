RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 13, 2023

Issue 2099

“Life is a mirror: if you frown at it, it frowns back; if you smile, it returns the greeting.” ―William Makepeace Thackeray

Today is National Scrabble Day!

On this day in history: 1960 – The United States launches Transit 1-B, the world’s first satellite navigation system.

Readers say THIS is the worst kind of road to drive on. We offer tips

By Nanci Dixon

Back in 2021 we asked our readers, “What kind of roads do you dread driving down the most?” Of those who voted in our poll, the highest percentage answered that they dread driving down icy/snowy roads the most, followed by city/urban roads, windy roads through mountains, dirt roads and, finally, flat boring roads. We weren’t surprised that most people dislike icy and snowy roads the most. Winter driving, particularly driving on ice or snow, can white-knuckle even the calmest driver.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I swap my gravity toilet for a macerator toilet to help with dumping?

Dear Dave,

My fifth wheel has a typical Thetford gravity-style toilet, the kind that drops the stuff straight down to the tank. Are there any macerator toilets that would be a direct replacement? I am hoping to grind up the solids and paper before it enters the black tank. I am aware of the macerator options at the black tank drain but would like to make it easier for people renting my RV to drain the black tank. Thank you! —Craig, 2004 Keystone Sprinter 297BHS

It’s ba-ack! Take a look at the 2023 Aliner Grand Ascape ST

By Cheri Sicard

If you have been shopping for an Aliner Grand Ascape, you might have noticed that they have not been in production for about three years, but that has changed!

The ST stands for (can you guess?) shower and toilet. That’s right, this teeny tiny 14-foot-long travel trailer has both. It can be towed by most small to mid-sized SUVs.

This little trailer packs a lot into its diminutive package. And it seems pretty well thought out.

Learn about roadkill: 6 surprising facts about nine-banded armadillos

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever traveled to the Southeastern United States you have likely seen them, nine-banded armadillos, or Dasypus novemcinctus. In all likelihood, you saw them as the sad by-product of America’s roads and highways, i.e., roadkill.

Why not expand your knowledge and learn a little more about these weird prehistoric-looking creatures?

This RV toilet doesn’t require water—It makes the process cleaner, easier and freeze-proof

By Tony Barthel

What is the best portable toilet on the market? There’s a lot of debate over that and it’s a popular topic of discussion. Since everybody goes, we all have some thoughts on this. Recently we had a chance to look into the Laveo™ toilet by DryFlush and came away with an interesting take on that device. I mentioned this toilet a few months ago when I reviewed the Imperial Outdoors XploreRV XR22, which has no black tank since it has the Laveo. Continue reading. (You know if it’s by Tony, it’s entertaining reading. And what does Bigfoot have to do with this?!)

How many countries have you visited outside the North American continent?

Quick Tip

Safely store aerosol cans

After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage. Our thanks to Jim A. for the “canny” idea.

On this day last year…

This could so easily save your life or that of a loved one!

20 Hilarious One-Star Yelp Reviews of National Parks

This should really be under our “Leave here with a laugh” section. You’ll laugh out loud at these! Some people just don’t get it…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 57 percent say their current RV mattress is a replacement for the original mattress.

• 36 percent say their “dream RV” would have more than one bathroom.

• 3 percent travel with three or more dogs in their RV.

Blue Ribbon Garlic Shrimp Scampi and Pasta

by Jim Frigyes from Waynesburg, OH

This shrimp scampi gets a big punch of flavor from garlic and pepper flakes. The buttery sauce soaks into the shrimp and spaghetti for a wonderful bite. Shrimp scampi is usually made with butter, garlic, and white wine. This version is made without wine and uses chicken stock instead, making it a delicious option if you’re avoiding alcohol. Gather the ingredients before cooking, as Jim suggests, and this decadent seafood dish will come together in no time.

What even is Pickleball, anyway?

Pickleball is the sport that increased in popularity from 3.4 million participants in 2019 to a whopping 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States, according to new data released in January 2023 by the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP). … Pickleball’s unprecedented rise in popularity makes it the fastest-growing sport in the country. And no wonder! Pickleball is played and enjoyed by folks of every age and competency level. Read all about it here.

*What town is the “Pie Capital of Texas”? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

For 13 years Max the Border Collie has been in 49 states, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Canada…. and he loves every day of it.” —Danny Cram

Small blind spot mirror good for all vehicles

If you don’t have one of these on your RV or tow vehicle, you need one! These small 2″ round glass blind spot mirrors easily stick onto your current mirror, no hard work is needed! They’re waterproof and rust-resistant and can rotate and sway to be adjusted for the best visibility. They’re affordable and could save you from an accident. Learn more or order.

How do you console an English teacher?

There, their, they’re.

