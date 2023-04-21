RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 21, 2023

Issue 2105

Today’s thought

“You get what anybody gets – you get a lifetime.” ―Neil Gaiman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day!

On this day in history: 1934 – The “Surgeon’s Photograph”, the most famous photo allegedly showing Scotland’s Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail. (In 1999, it is revealed to be a hoax.)

Tip of the Day

Is your motorhome ready for an emergency? Follow these steps to make sure

By Randall Brink

Most motorhome owners view their RV as a route to adventure—the open road—free to roam where and when they please. Some take a more practical view and see their RV as a full-time home, whether roaming or stationary. Likely few of us may have considered that our motorhomes are also an asset in the event of a major unforeseen event, such as a natural emergency or other unexpected forms of chaos and uncertainty. The pandemic changed a lot of thinking about preparation for the unexpected. Is your RV ready for an emergency?

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I add shoulder harness seat belts to my Class C’s dinette seat?

Hi, Dave,

How can I add shoulder seat belts for my passengers sitting in the booth dinette that is on a slide? It seems like a real safety issue, and I can’t understand the reasoning of only a lap belt. Please help! Thanks, Dave, for all your useful information. —Andrew, 2023 Dynamax Isata 5

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

Affordable Grand Canyon camping at Raptor Ranch!

By Cheri Sicard

Jamie and Linda from Roaming with Rosie discovered a great deal on RV camping near the Grand Canyon. And if you have ever tried to make reservations at the Grand Canyon you know how difficult it can be. Best of all, this affordable Grand Canyon camping is an interesting destination in and of itself.

Click here to watch

Is your medical marijuana card valid when RVing in other states?

By Cheri Sicard

“Can I use my medical marijuana card in other states?” is probably the most common cannabis travel question I get from students of my online cannabis courses and visitors to my website and YouTube channel. I wish the answer was as simple as yes or no. But, sadly, like many issues surrounding marijuana, the answer is far more complicated than that. Continue reading this informative post.

Reader poll

How many prescription drugs do you take on a regular basis?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Handy leveling tools

Got levels? Having bubble levels on the side and front or rear of your rig make it easier to level up when you’re setting up. Or use a small “torpedo” level. With your rig known to be level, see if your storage bay trim or windows are also level. If they are, you can use a torpedo level lined up on the trim anywhere it’s convenient.

EXTRA FAST QUICK TIP: 7 advantages of a solar generator over installing solar on your RV.

Website of the day

6 of the Best Reminders for Your Medications

Our poll question today inspired us to list this website. If you have trouble remembering to take your medications, or remembering if you took your medications, check out these six great websites, gadgets and apps.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Steak and Veggies Tacos

by Joann Gough-Stallbaumer from Lenexa, KS

Nearly every element of these steak tacos is grilled. A fantastic dinner option when you don’t want to turn on the oven. The steak is tender, hearty, and full of flavor from the marinade. It’s a wonderful complement to the caramelized red onion and tangy grilled tomatillos. Crumbled queso fresco and sliced avocado add a bit of creaminess to every bite. Be prepared to make a full taco bar. You and your family will not be able to eat just one.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Where did the word cubbyhole originate? From the Old English term, cub, for a pen for animals or chickens comes the transferred term for a basket. In castles, a hole was built into the family chamber wall, just large enough to hold a baby in its cubby (basket). Hence the term “cubbyhole.” It refers to a small, snug space for storage. (Thanks for sending, George B.!)

*Which U.S. president popularized the use of rocking chairs? Find out in yesterday’s trivia (and buy a replica of the president’s rocking chair).

Leave here with a laugh

