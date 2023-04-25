RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Issue 2107

Tip of the Day

Don’t ever do these 6 things at the dump station!

By Nanci Dixon

Don’t do these things at the dump station! There are a few important rules of dump station etiquette that are for everyone, not just newbies. I was recently reminded of this…

After a season with mostly full hookups and no need to go to a dump station, I was first surprised by the line… until I realized that it was Sunday and the weekend warriors were on their way back to their day jobs. We have been full-time RVing for so long I forgot about the Sunday line. It was taking a very long time and, not known for my patience, I tried to figure out what was wrong. What I saw was a good reminder.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Service center says wrong sealant on RV’s roof, wants $1000 to replace. What?

Dear Dave,

On a recent maintenance visit to a local RV service shop, the tech inspected the roof and told me that the entire roof had the wrong sealant on it. He said what was there was “Black Silicone” sealant and what should be there is white Dicor lap sealant. They wanted around $1000 to remove all of the existing sealant and reseal with the “proper” sealant.

The RV was probably a little over a year old when I bought it in 2019, so I doubt the previous owner would have replaced all of the sealant in the short time they owned the RV. I haven’t done any repairs to the roof since I’ve owned it. That would mean that Winnebago sealed the roof with the “wrong” sealant (which I also highly doubt).

Continue reading Tom's question and Dave's answer

RV Video Tour

$1.6 million 2019 Newell Coach #1637 luxury RV—See it to believe it!

If you are shopping for a LARGE luxury motorhome (or if you just want to see how the other half lives), join Andrew Steele, of RVing with Andrew Steele, for a tour of the Newell Coach #1637 luxury RV.

The Porsche-designed front and rear caps along with the snazzy and classy metallic exterior paint job sets the stage for a truly spectacular motorhome. And with a price tag exceeding $1.6 million dollars, it had better be spectacular.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

How to remove RV shower doors

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Ken and Pam (aka TheRoadSMITHS) remove the shower doors in their fifth wheel. The motivation for this project started with the need to lose some of the weight they are carrying on the road, but it turned out to have other benefits as well.

Click here to watch

Finding the magic in unknown places, the reason we travel

By Emily Woodbury

There’s a special kind of magic that seems to rest in the air in the high California desert. I’ve felt a similar magic before, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but it had been a while and it was nice to be reminded of what it felt like. Continue reading about the magic Emily found in one of California’s most beautiful national parks.

Quick Tip

Easy tip to help back up the trailer

Trouble backing up your fifth wheel or travel trailer? You know that you need to turn the wheel the opposite direction of where you want the trailer tail to go, but training yourself is the hard part. Hold the steering wheel at the bottom with your hand – whichever way you move your hand when there, the trailer tail will follow.

On this day last year…

Recipe of the Day

Steak Tips With Peppered Mushroom Gravy

by Ronda Krouch from Riverside, WY

The peppered mushroom gravy in these steak tips is creamy, savory, and filled with mushrooms. Thyme adds a pop of fresh flavor. Once the steak tips simmer, they’re tender and juicy. Serve over a bed of egg noodles for an easy and tasty dinner your entire family will enjoy.

Click here for the recipe

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Without having fur under our feet for two years, this little ball fell into our laps, err… fell into a 10″ iron skillet Mom had on the floor to measure before placing online for sale. No longer for sale. Lacey is still at Mom’s feet under the desk, even though she has outgrown HER skillet. (She’s one-half ‘sheet zoo.’)” —Kelly Best

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

