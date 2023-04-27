RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 27, 2023

Issue 2109

“The purpose of a storyteller is not to tell you how to think, but to give you questions to think upon.” ―Brandon Sanderson

How do you hang a TV wall mount on an RV wall?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

RV TV wall mounts are great. Their swing feature allows users to turn the TV in multiple directions, great for the rather strange seating arrangements RV manufacturers often use. They also allow the TV to be pushed back out of the way when not in use. Trouble is, these articulating mounts typically require the use of wall studs for a safe and secure install. If the desired wall doesn’t have studs—typical of most fiberglass or composite exterior RV walls—what’s to be done? Here’s one way to get the job done.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook."

Can I leave the RV's water heater on electric all the time when plugged into shore power?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s water heater uses both LP and electric. Can I leave the electric on all the time to heat water when connected to shore power? Thank you. —Ben, 2003 Monaco Knight

ioCamper truck—An amazing, expandable truck camper

By Cheri Sicard

You have to see the ioCamper truck in action to believe it because this is unlike any other truck camper you’ve ever seen.

Once at camp, the ioCamper truck, like magic, unfolds, expands, and transforms in under 15 minutes to give it the interior look, space, and functionality of a travel trailer that sleeps 4-5 people. When it’s time to go, it folds up again and appears as an ordinary truck camper.

8 of the weirdest roadside attractions in the U.S.

By Cheri Sicard

The team at Good Mythical Morning has compiled their picks of the 8 weirdest roadside attractions in the U.S. Roadside Americana has been entertaining Americans since road-tripping began, and the 8 picks here are must-sees for fans of high highway kitsch.

A beloved Texas roadside stop with the “best bathrooms in the nation”

When you’re on a road trip and your gas tank is nearing empty, your bladder is nearing full, and your stomach is grumbling, where’s the best place to stop? Well, if you’re in Texas, Alabama, Georgia or Florida, it’s going to be at the beloved Buc-ee’s, of course. Learn more and watch the video.

Be sure to check your RV batteries frequently in hot weather

Traveling in hot country? It’s hard on people, and on RV batteries. Check the electrolyte level in your RV batteries often and keep them filled with distilled water.

The Most Hippie Town in All 50 States

Still living in the ’70s? Well good, because these towns are too! See how many of these hippie towns you’ve been to.

Delicious Spinach Artichoke Dip

by Bre Van Patten from Vale, OR

This savory and creamy spinach artichoke dip is packed with artichokes. Definitely not something you’d find in the frozen food aisle. The addition of salad seasoning, lemon zest and juice really elevate the flavors. You can tell there’s lemon in every bite, but it’s not overpowering. Since this can be eaten hot or cold, double the batch to bring to your next tailgate. Grab some pita or tortilla chips and dig in!

Do you know what an airpark is? Airparks are residential communities where people can park their private planes in their driveways and have direct runway access. You know how people who have boats like to live on lakes? Or people who golf like to live on golf courses? Well, it’s the same thing. These small, niche communities are subdivisions that look like many other neighborhoods: spacious lawns, new homes, sidewalks… and very, very wide streets… that are actually runways. There are about 436 airparks in the U.S. Florida has 52 of them, Washington has 50, California has 28 and Oregon has 23.

“We have not had a kitten for 23 years. My son and his girlfriend talked us into Buster. He was a rescue. He was going to be dumped in a field with his two brothers until my son’s girlfriend heard about the kittens before they were dumped. My son picked up all three. Buster is our travel cat (we have a 5th wheel). We haven’t made too many trips with him yet, but it seems he travels well. He is now 9 months and 10 lbs. Our next trip will be to Las Vegas (2,000 miles round trip and several different parks). Guess we’ll see how he does on a long trip.” —Steve Lane

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

A new edition of the annual Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States is hot off the press. This 2023 edition covers all the basics for armed travel. What is legal in one state could be a felony in another. This book should be used as a reference before entering a new state so you know what to expect as you approach. Clear writing gives you the basics for every state. Plus, each state is rated for its relative freedom, based on its gun laws, from zero to 100. Read more about the book here.

