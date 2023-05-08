RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 8, 2023

Issue 2116

Today’s thought

“So we shall let the reader answer this question for himself: who is the happier man, he who has braved the storm of life and lived or he who has stayed securely on shore and merely existed?” ―Hunter S. Thompson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Have A Coke Day!

On this day in history: 1886 – Pharmacist John Pemberton first sells a carbonated beverage named “Coca-Cola” as a patent medicine.



Tip of the Day

Tips for RVers when using Amazon and receiving packages

By Gail Marsh

I love shopping on Amazon! Not only am I able to snap up some incredible buys, but I can also shop on my own time—even if it’s in the middle of the night. That frees our days for traveling and exploring in our RV. Here are some Amazon tips and tricks for RVers.

Amazon Outlet

Did you know that Amazon has an outlet store? It’s true. Click here to browse the most discounted items on Amazon. Clearance and overstock items come from every category and can save you up to 80%! Type “RV” into the search bar at the top of this special page and you’ll see dozens of deals for your rig. Regular prices are listed along with the clearance/overstock price, so you’ll see how much you’re saving.

Don’t forget to look at the drop menu on the left side of the page. This listing will help narrow your search if you’re looking for a specific item.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Does liquid weight in tanks factor into GVWR when sitting in a campground?

Dear Dave,

I know weight capacities have been addressed, but one question that I have never seen answered in my 36 years of RVing is this: Is the liquid in holding tanks counted against the GVWR when parked? It would when traveling, for sure. But when stationary on jacks or blocks, I’m not sure it needs to be. Thanks. —Dave, 2000 Southwind 34N

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Ways you can prevent RV fender skirt cracks

Prevent RV fender skirt cracks! Join Terry and me as we replace the fender skirts on this 2020 Grand Design Reflection. I’ll show you and explain why fender skirt cracking is so prevalent. The video shows you how we install fender skirts to prevent cracking.

Click here

Video of the day

A contractor’s RV advice for maintaining your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs (one of our readers’ all-time FAVORITE RV YouTube channels) used to be a contractor. He says when it comes to looking at RVs he just can’t turn his contractor’s brain off. So in the video below he shares some practical RV advice from a contractor’s perspective.

Click here to watch

Important lessons learned from RVing apply to other parts of life too

By Nanci Dixon

Through the years of RVing and the last years full-timing, in particular, the one lesson I learned is to pack light and get rid of stuff. The saying goes, “One thing in means one thing out.” As we start to fill a dwelling again with all the necessary stuff of a stuck-to-the-ground house, I am impressed with how ingrained “keep it light” is. Every year in the RV we pull everything out and if we aren’t using it, well, out it goes. Or at least that is the idea… Read more.

Reader poll

Do you own stock in an RV manufacturing company?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Tilted dump station? Level up the playing field

You’d think you’ve seen everything until you get to the dump station where the pavement is tilted off and away from the dump port. How will you ever get all the stuff out of your holding tanks if it’s cowering on the opposite side of the tank? If your rig is equipped with leveling jacks, it’s time for manual deployment. Gently set down the appropriate pad(s) and lift your rig up to overcome the effects of gravity.

Website of the day

America’s Eeriest Gold Rush Ghost Towns

If you’re a ghost town lover, or a lover of American history, check out this list from Love Exploring.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

We SO want to tell you that this is a silly, stupid invention… but there’s just no way we can deny that they might actually come in handy.

Recipe of the Day

Sam’s Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp with Tartar Sauce

by Sammie Allen from Salisbury, NC

Easy to prepare, this fried shrimp could be a light meal or a snack. The batter coats the shrimp wonderfully. Once fried to a golden brown, the batter is crunchy with the perfectly cooked shrimp inside. Don’t skimp on the sprinkle of salt once everything is fried. The balance of flavors in the homemade tartar sauce is spot on. Perfect for dipping the fried shrimp.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know that a group of flamingos is called a “flamboyance”? This is because of their distinctive bright pink color and their elaborate courtship displays, which involve synchronized wing-flapping and group marching.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“If we are traveling, they are with us. The big one, Cadeau (French for gift), chose this place the first time that she traveled and the passenger seat was occupied. The smaller has been with us for a few years. They are both rescues. Cadeau as far as we can tell is a Rottweiler/ Labrador mix and she is getting to show her 12 years. The little one is Minnie (how original, but it fits). She has a Doxy face and very long legs. She loves to run. The red harnesses are for traveling. When those come out, the girls know why. Each of these harnesses has a tag on the back that has a description of the coach and my cell phone number. Twice, now, this has been a very good thing.” —Matthew Colie

HELP keep this feature going! We’re running out of photos! Please do not submit the same photo or pet more than once. Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in this Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

