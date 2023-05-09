RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Issue 2117

“May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view.” ―Edward Abbey

Favorite wind apps and tips from our readers

*This article was originally published in early 2022.

By Nanci Dixon

Last weekend, I published an article on the best wind apps that are particularly helpful to RVers. Our readers had some of their favorites, too, and shared them with us.

Several readers wrote us about the Drive Weather app. If so many RVers recommend this app, we thought you should know about it.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What’s the best RV roof material?

Dear Dave,

My wife and I want to trade up to a small (25 feet or under) Class C motorhome. We looked at two, one made by Thor and the other by Coachmen, that had Crossflex roofs. Can you tell me what a Crossflex roof is made of and whether it is equal to or better than a TPO or EPDM rubber roof, or just a product that is less expensive? What maintenance is required with that type of roof? The salespeople were no help at all and didn’t seem to know much about them. We initially looked at a Winnebago Class C with a fiberglass roof, but that seems to reduce the cargo-carrying capacity substantially, due to the weight of the roof. Thank you. —Steve, Flagstaff Microlite 21FBRS

Cortes Campers 17 fiberglass trailer, one of the most structurally sound trailers out there!

By Cheri Sicard

Prior to entering the RV market, Cortes made boats, and that shows in the similarities these trailers have to boats. Its distinctive looks start on the outside, which can be white, two-toned, or sea foam green, bright blue, or silver or champagne metallic. Those colors use marine-grade technology to impregnate the colors directly into the fiberglass. You can even order custom colors. Matching trailer and tow vehicle, anyone?

This tiny fiberglass trailer sleeps two and can be towed by most V-6 vehicles.

9+ tips to make driving a motorhome easy for anyone!

By Cheri Sicard

Our hosts, MJ and Izzy, say they get a lot of questions about driving a motorhome on their YouTube channel and they wanted to help put some of those fears and anxieties to rest. Most of the tips will also apply if you are towing an RV.

Before they get to the tips, they do cover the reasons motorhomes can be potentially difficult to drive, along with the easiest types of motorhomes to drive. They also cover how driving a motorhome is different than driving a car. In this section, I counted at least seven tips. This is before they get to the nine tips touted in the video’s title…

Finding community in campgrounds, like going back to the 1950s

By Rod Andrew

About 12 years ago my wife and I made our first trek south, towing a trailer from British Columbia to Southern California. Early in the trip, we learned something that you readers probably already know, but which came as a surprise to us. We found community. I had thought that traveling would be all about where we went and what we saw and did, but found that this would really only be a small part of what lay ahead. Read the rest of this heartwarming story.

Does your RV serve as your office for your full- or part-time income?

Be gentle when cleaning plumbing fixtures

Got a sink, shower, or toilet to clean? Whatever you use will end up in the holding tank. Some stuff will create problems if it gets down there, so be choosy with your cleansers. Non-abrasive, non-bleach cleansers are best. Many RVers swear by Bar Keepers Friend. Others simply use a microfiber cloth with plain water or, at the strongest, vinegar water. Wet-wipes can do a quick job of shining up chrome fixtures (then throw the wet-wipes in the trash). What do you use? Please tell us in the comments.

Report Fraud

If you’ve been scammed, or know someone who has, use this website from the Federal Trade Commission as a resource and report it! Tell them what happened and help stop it from happening to someone else.

Speaking of being scammed… this reader warned of an RV scam he encountered on Craigslist. Beware!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When given a variety of landscapes to choose from, the majority of voters, 55 percent, say that camping in the forest is their favorite. Their second favorite is beach camping, followed by desert.

• 25 percent always carry a portable generator with them on their RV travels.

• When asked, “What did you have for breakfast today?” the most popular answer, 16 percent, was eggs, then toast, followed by cereal or granola, then bacon, ham or sausage, then oatmeal, fruit and lastly yogurt.

Recent poll: Is someone famous in your family tree, past or present?

Easy Lemon Chicken

by Cathy Miller from Davison, MI

For how easy this lemon chicken is to prepare, it’s super delicious. Tangy, savory, and sweet all at the same time, the chicken is juicy and tender. Serve with rice for an easy and flavorful weeknight meal. If you love lemon, give this a try.

Louisa May Alcott, the author of “Little Women,” was ambidextrous. When she tired of writing with one hand, she would switch to the other.

*What is a group of flamingos called and why? Yesterday’s trivia tells you this silly fun fact.

“Obi and Lando taking it all in!” —Rob Boyer

