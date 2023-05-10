RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Issue 2118

Today’s thought

“Others have seen what is and asked why. I have seen what could be and asked why not. ” ―Pablo Picasso

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Shrimp Day!

On this day in history: 1908 – Mother’s Day is observed for the first time in the United States, in Grafton, West Virginia.

Tip of the Day

Extremely clever ways to use kitchen gadgets in other ways around your RV

By Gail Marsh

Like every other RVer, I look for easier and/or quicker ways to do things in the kitchen. After all, who wants to spend time inside when there are trails to explore and amazing sights to see? Not me! I hope these tips and hacks for kitchen gadgets will help you get outside more often (and more quickly) too!

The longer we RV, the more I realize the importance of judicial packing. Even the smallest item weighs something, right? So, when I discover that a kitchen tool can serve more than one purpose, I’m delighted! Here are some ideas for you to consider.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV’s furnace only ignite when I lift the sail switch?

Dear Dave,

I have determined that my RV’s furnace blower airflow is not sufficient to activate the sail switch. The batteries are new and charged, but it will only ignite when the sail switch is depressed manually. There appears to be sufficient air blowing out of vents. I can’t see any blockages in lines or hoses, and there does not appear to be much dust on impeller blades. I am stuck and would appreciate any guidance. Thanks in advance. —Anthony, 2016 Bigfoot 25FB

In the RV shop with Dustin

How often should your RV suspension be lubed?

I wanted to share this as a reminder if you own a towable unit to check and see if you have wet bolts or grease Zerks on your RV suspension.

How often should your RV suspension be lubricated? Well, if your unit is so equipped, you should be lubricating the Zerk every 6 months or 6,000 miles. Keep in mind that there is a total of 14 grease Zerks, 7 on each side of a towable chassis with a MORryde CRE3000 system.

Video of the day

Slide room in a van?! Tour the ultimate DIY RV van build

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Bob Wells from Cheap RV Living interviews Kelly, an engineer by trade, who created about the most advanced DIY camper van you will ever see. He even installed a slide out on a van! As Bob says, “Everything you could want in a van is in this van!”

The funniest camping commercials of all time

If you need a good laugh, play this video to watch the funniest camping commercials of all time. Not only are they funny, but they’re from all around the world, so it’s neat to see how other countries camp. Not all of them are about RVing, but you’ll still be able to relate. Trust us. Watch the video.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

No oven in your rig? Here’s an alternative

“Since our RV does not have an oven, we find a medium-sized toaster oven does a great job baking and cooking foods that otherwise you would have to use a stove or microwave for. I don’t microwave food unless in a hurry.” Thanks, Jillie.

Website of the day

Certified Dark-Sky Parks

This list of certified dark-sky parks is brought to you by the National Parks Conservation Association (lots of other great stuff on this site too!). Happy stargazing!

Recipe of the Day

Shrimp Kabobs

by Terrie Hoelscher from Harpers Ferry, WV

Need a quick and easy meal? Give these shrimp kabobs a try. The hardest part is waiting for the shrimp to marinate for an hour. After that, you’ll have dinner on the table in 10 minutes. Once grilled, the shrimp are sweet and tangy with a slightly smoky taste. Full of flavor, we love how easy this was to throw together.

Trivia

The popular TV show “American Idol” is considered responsible for teaching Americans how to text message. When the show first aired in 2002, “American Idol” featured audience participation by call-in voting. If they wanted to vote for a contestant to win, they’d call the “American Idol” phone number and input that contestant’s individual number code. In the second season of the show, they introduced text message voting, provided you had AT&T (a sponsor) cell service, that is. “American Idol” was largely responsible for getting Americans to learn how to text back then in 2003, with more than 7.5 million text messages sent in to the show in just two seasons alone.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“While waiting to get back on the RV road, Ace took ballet.” —Randy Brown

Leave here with a laugh

