RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Issue 2122

Today’s thought

“Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life–and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next.” ―Dean Koontz

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Barbecue Day!

On this day in history: 1842 – The first major wagon train heading for the Pacific Northwest sets out on the Oregon Trail from Elm Grove, Missouri, with 100 pioneers.

Tip of the Day

Save your RV’s refrigerator: Leveling tips for overnight stops

By Dave Helgeson

I recently read the following tip on RVtravel.com about leveling an RV:

Do you level? That’s a question repeatedly posted on RV forums, regarding leveling an RV when stopping at the end of the day. Here’s a typical response: “I try to get it relatively close unless it’s just for an overnight stop, in which case I don’t bother.” Unless it’s an overnight stop? ALWAYS level your RV. …

I was rather shocked by people’s thinking that running an absorption refrigerator out of level overnight or for any length of time is an acceptable practice. As mentioned above, the damage is cumulative, adding up each time you operate your refrigerator out of level.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Do my RV’s slide outs need support if RV is permanently parked?

Dear Dave,

I have read a lot of reasons why people don’t like jack supports under slide outs. I agree with most of the reasons why the jacks can hurt, but have never found any info on cable slide supports. My camper is 40 feet, with the front two slides being BAL Accu-Slide cable and chain driven for the living room. Seeing as how it will not be coming in and out, ever, do you think it should be supported? The camper has an aluminum frame, but I am still scared about putting weight in those slides because of some water damage around them. Any help would be great. Thank you. —Lenny, 2013 Forest River Cardinal 3800

Read Dave’s answer

RV Video Tour

Retro style ‘glamping’ in the 2023 nuCamp Barefoot travel trailer

Looking for retro style without the expense and hassle of restoring a vintage RV? nuCamp’s Barefoot travel trailer might just fit the bill.

This little trailer is far more than the cuteness that will steal the show at your next glamping gathering. It’s extremely practical, as well.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Vanspace 3D RV design software lets you create your perfect RV

By Cheri Sicard

If you have ever thought about designing or building your own camper van or RV, you need to check out the 3-D RV design software from vanspace 3D. The best part? You don’t need any design experience or much in the way of computer skills to use this program.

The video below is an online tutorial that teaches users how to use this unique software that lets you design your own perfect camper van or RV. Watching it is the best way to see all the features this RV software offers and determine if it is right for you.

Click here to watch

7 things to ask yourself before planning an RV remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Embarking on an RV remodel can be an exciting, fun, and rewarding undertaking. The finished results can be dramatic! However, biting off more than they could chew and/or unforeseen circumstances have turned many RV remodelers’ dreams into nightmares. Right now, before you embark on ANY RV rehab project, take a little time and do the #1 most important thing a lot of folks neglect (and later regret), and also ask yourself these important questions.

Reader poll

Which do you most enjoy, giving gifts or receiving gifts?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Sewer cap tip from a sadder-but-wiser man

Dan H. sounds like a man with experience. He suggests, before taking the cap off your RV sewer outlet, “Make sure all tank valves are closed… There is a lot of pressure behind 50 gallons of gray water!”

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Ultimate Bunker

Okay, even if you’re not planning on building an underground bunker, this website is still totally cool. They build custom bunkers, safe rooms, custom shipping containers and more. You’ll want one of these as your man-cave or she-shed!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Now THIS is fun! This would be a perfect rainy-day activity for a summer activity. Wait, what? Oh, just click here and you’ll see.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 25 percent would not stay at a haunted hotel.

• 34 percent have gotten locked out of their RV.

• 5 percent say they hardly ever sleep, and that sleep is a big issue for them.

Recent poll: How often do you go out to eat?

Recipe of the Day

BBQ Pulled Chicken Puffs

by Karen Sills from Harrisville, MS

These pulled chicken puffs are fantastic. Using store-bought pulled chicken and sheets of puff pastry means you can make them super fast. It’s almost like a pulled chicken sloppy joe inside flaky puff pastry. These make a great meal or cut the puff pastry into smaller circles for a party appetizer. Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Loyola, California, is the richest neighborhood in America. The average household income in Loyola is $326,069, with the median income a little lower at $246,563. The median home listing price is $3,899,000. Loyola, in the Bay Area, also borders Los Altos Hills, which is one of the richest towns in America.

*Ever wonder what’s actually in Spam? We tell you all about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Publisher’s Pet of the Day

“Archie was a bad boy and got caught in the act.” —Chuck and Gail (of RVtravel.com)

Leave here with a laugh

