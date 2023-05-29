RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 29, 2023

Issue 2131

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.” —Thomas Campbell

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers

Tip of the Day

An RVer’s guide to cooking with, storing, and making spices

By Janet Groene

Since ancient times, spices have been essential to the travel life. Before refrigeration, spices were essential to food preservation. Primitive diets were made palatable with a pinch of spice. Spices were believed to cure illnesses, brighten minds, and improve romance. In some cultures, they were even used as currency.

In the 15th century, Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama found a trade route around Africa to the spices of Southeast Asia. Then, battles began to control that trade. Columbus sought a route to the spice fields of the East. Wars were fought for the spice islands of the Caribbean, the lavender fields of France, and saffron crops that now bring $10,000 per pound.

Any cooks worth their salt have a spice rack. The problem in RV travel is to keep it relevant, fresh and restocked in the limited spaces of an RV kitchen. Here are some ideas…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How much does it cost to replace an RV floor?

Dear Dave,

I live in my RV full-time, and my floors are becoming soft in certain areas. What is the cost to replace an RV floor? Is it expensive? I am retired and live on a fixed income, so I need to know how much approximately do you think it would cost? —Diana, 2017 Keystone Bullet

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Are Trailer SumoSprings worth it?

SumoSprings for trailers and fifth-wheel suspension products are designed to enhance load-carrying capacity, stabilize sway, and improve overall driver control and ride comfort. They are maintenance-free, do not leak air, and do not require air lines or compressors.

They also reduce vibration in your trailer, which will reduce the wear and tear on your towable unit.

Continue reading

Video of the day

How to find campsites: The latest, and best, tech and tools

By Cheri Sicard

A lot has been made about campground crowding here on RVtravel.com, and with peak season about to hit, it’s a good time to sharpen your campsite-finding skills. Jared Gillis from All About RVs, one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels, is here to help with how to find campsites.

In the video below, Jared shares all the apps and tools he uses to always find a great campsite, fully booked RV parks, as well as find new RV dispersed boondocking sites that are off the grid and not on the apps.

Click here to watch

In honor of Memorial Day: Heartwarming old TV clip will bring tears to your eyes

Many of you probably remember the TV show M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital). The beloved show aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983.

In honor of Memorial Day, we thought we’d share this heartwarming clip from the old TV show with you. In it, Harry Morgan, “Colonel Sherman T. Potter,” toasts to his old war buddies who have since passed. His words will bring tears to your eyes. Click here.

Reader poll

Will you have a Memorial Day BBQ today?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Replace your kitchen/bathroom RV faucets for less

You don’t need to go to an RV dealer for a limited selection at a high price when you need a new faucet. Any faucet that fits the sink pattern (number of openings through the counter and the distance between them) will work in your RV. Yes, there are a variety of different connectors, but you can find an appropriate adapter, if needed. Here’s the ticket: Take the old faucet out and take it down to the big box hardware store and shop for what you really want. Size it up for both counter fit, and water connections.

Website of the day

StoryCorps: Honor Military Voices for Memorial Day

If you’re unfamiliar with StoryCorps, spend some time on their website and make yourself familiar—they’re wonderful! And in the meantime, listen to these stories from veterans, service members and their loved ones. If you fall into one of these categories, you can even record your own story for the company.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Ladies, you are going to love this! And for those with wives or girlfriends, this would make a perfect gift…nudge nudge. Seriously, you’ll love this! Unless, maybe, if you’re Canadian…

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Pepperoni Pizza Dogs

by Barbara Lentz from Beulah, MI

If you have children in your life, you know almost all kids love both pizza and hot dogs. This may sound different, but it’s surprisingly good and combines the best of both worlds. It’s a whole new twist on pigs in a blanket. The crescent roll dough is stuffed with a hot dog, cheese, and pepperoni. At the end of baking, it’s topped with extra sauce and cheese to make things super yummy. After the baking process, the hot dog gets a little crisp. Great for an after-school treat, weeknight meal or a game day snack. Kids can help prepare them, too.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Memorial Day began as Decoration Day. After the Civil War, Americans were mourning the deaths of more than 600,000 men who died during the war. Across the country, veterans would decorate graves with flowers. John Logan, a veteran of the war, established a Decoration Day on May 30th. On that day, people on both sides of the war were encouraged to place flowers on the graves of their relatives, friends or comrades who died during the war. Why May 30th? Logan chose a date at the end of the month because he believed all the flowers would be in full bloom by then.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“All Riley (Cairn Terrier) needs to hear are the words, ‘You ready for the coach?’ She loves to travel and meet new friends, both human and canine.” —Rick Sorrenti

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.