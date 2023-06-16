RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 16, 2023

Issue 2145

Tip of the Day

Time to replace those RV cabinet carpets! Do it for under $15

By Kate Doherty

We decided to replace the carpet under our RV’s kitchen sink. Over the years it had become stained and discolored. It wasn’t looking good any longer. Originally, we were thinking indoor/outdoor carpet for the cabinet, but nothing jumped out saying “Buy me!” Disappointed, we abandoned that thought for another time.

A couple of days later while walking through Costco, my intuitive spouse stopped and picked up an oversize rubber-backed woven doormat, saying, “Honey, what do you think of this? This would work.”

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why did my RV’s microwave stop working through the inverter?

Dear Dave,

I used to be able to operate my microwave through the inverter, but now that outlet has no power. If I turn on the generator or plug into shore power, then I can run the microwave. I have a Xantrex 12V 125 amp hour battery. Could something have been rewired from the inverter? My battery also seems to be discharging quite rapidly with no systems running except the inverter and the fridge on propane. No lights are on, and the furnace is off. It went from 80 percent at night to 35 percent in the morning (about 6-8 hours). I have two 110-watt flexible solar panels. During the day under sunlight directly overhead, I was seeing only about an amp or 2 coming from solar. —Jesse, 2021 KZ Durango D348BHF

Read Dave's answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Seeing more and more RV roofs “ballooning” during travel

I’m concerned because at our shop we keep seeing a bunch of RVs coming in with damaged roof membranes and roof “ballooning.” I’m also seeing a bunch of Facebook posts from other owners with this same issue.

So why is this happening? Find out here.

Video of the day

Watch this before you buy a rooftop tent

By Cheri Sicard

Rooftop tents that mount to the top of your vehicle look like a great camping solution, whether it be to replace an RV, or to provide extra sleeping space for kids or guests while camping in your RV. However, there are a lot of issues and compromises associated with rooftop tents that you don’t often hear a lot about.

In the video below from HarrySituations on Driving Line, Harry Wagner is here to fill you in on some important things to consider before you plop down $1,000+ on a rooftop tent.

Click here to watch

How it Happened: The cheerful Life is Good Company

By Gail Marsh

You’ve undoubtedly seen the T-shirts. You may even own two or three, like me! No one captures the simple pleasures of life, especially camping life, like The Life is Good® Company. You might be surprised to learn that a road trip was the catalyst for a company that now boasts well over $100 million in sales. But let’s start at the beginning, shall we?

Quick Tip

Keep your [tire] balance

“Balance your tires. Uneven wear, once it is severe, can’t be stopped by balancing. Replace worn tires before starting a long trip. You don’t need the aggravation of replacing one on the road.” —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Website of the day

The Best Fudge Shops in America

Since it’s National Fudge Day we thought we’d make your cravings a little worse by showing you photos of delicious fudge and telling you where to get it! Plus, you know the best thing about fudge shops? Free samples! (Well, usually…)

Recipe of the Day

Summertime Corn Salad

by Mary Ann Wheeler from Broken Arrow, OK

A wonderful summertime corn salad that’s full of fresh veggies. The shoepeg corn is slightly sweet and a nice contrast to the tangy dressing. We love the crunch from the cucumber and green pepper. Using yogurt makes the dressing a little different than other creamy salads, but very good. This corn salad is a great summer side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Sea otters have a favorite rock and carry it everywhere with them. The cute little critters need something to crack open shells to get their food, and what better tool than a rock to help them do so? The otters keep a rock (one they’ve chosen as good and sturdy!) with them hidden under flaps of skin under their arms. Once they’ve collected enough shells, they’ll float on their back, find their rock and start cracking shells for mealtime.

*The terms “uppercase” and “lowercase” come from… what? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rusty rescued us at about a year-and-a-half old. They said he was only 28 pounds at a year. His normal weight now is 60 pounds. He has been with us for two years now. He is still a little shy but such a sweetheart. He loves traveling with us. He knows when we are loading the trailer and gets excited. His DNA says he has 12 breeds mixed. All I know is he’s family.”

