RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Today’s thought

”We act as though comfort and luxury were the chief requirements of life, when all that we need to make us happy is something to be enthusiastic about.” —Charles Kingsley

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is the first day of summer! It’s also National Daylight Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1788 – New Hampshire becomes the ninth state to ratify the Constitution of the United States.

Tip of the Day

Shoes all over your RV? This couple built custom shoe storage; you could too

By Nanci Dixon

Do you have shoes thrown here and there and all over your RV and need to find shoe storage in your RV? What this couple built could be a solution for you, too. As I was walking past an RV yesterday, I noticed a bank of shoes near their door. I had to stop and ask. Michelle Main and James Sullenbarger graciously showed me their ingenious shoe system.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s roof has black mold. How do I get rid of it?

Dear Dave,

Our Class A has a TPO roof, and we live in the great Pacific NW. When we first bought it in 2015, and for the next several years, the roof was in pristine condition. However, in the last couple/few years, it has developed that gray moss/lichen on it that is smooth to the touch as though it is embedded in the roof membrane. I have tried pretty much everything outside of any harsh chemicals, of course, and I cannot get it up/off of the roof. I even thought about trying a Magic Eraser, but as this does have some “grit” to it, I’ve shied away from this as well. Any help/suggestions are greatly appreciated. —Grant, 2008 Four Winds Windsport 35B

Read Dave's answer

Find campsites at sold-out campgrounds with brand-new Dyrt features

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV water heater anode rod and flush wand explained

This series was created to help our customers to shop in confidence. Know what the product is, what it’s used for, and why it’s important for you. Today, we’re looking at water heater anode rods and flush wands.

Click here to read and watch the video

Video of the day

How to stay cool while boondocking

By Cheri Sicard

The folks from Campendium have produced a short video with tips on how to stay cool while boondocking if you don’t have a generator to run your air conditioner. It may seem daunting, but I speak from experience when I say I know it can be done.

Click here to watch

Ways you can brighten the campground manager’s day

It’s a thankless job: campground manager (CM). S/he’s often the person who helps you reserve the perfect RV spot. When you arrive, the CM shows you to your site and may even help you park your rig. S/he is also the one who makes sure the restrooms, laundry facilities, and shower stalls are clean and sanitized. … So. Many. Jobs. It’s important to recognize all of that work. There’s a simple way to do that: Be nice to the campground manager. Here are some easy ways to do that.

Reader poll

Do you visit hot springs on your RV travels?

Tell us here

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

When shopping for an RV, do a “livability” test

Shopping for a new RV? Don’t forget the “livability” factor. It’s best to do a walk-through of an RV without the salesman present. That way, you should feel free to sit on the pot to check leg clearance, lay on the bed to determine comfort, walk into the shower to confirm you’ve got room for your elbows and shoulders. Have one person stand in the kitchen in front of the sink or the stove—can the partner get by without imitating a fertility dance? Open the fridge—you’d be surprised how many times the door swings the wrong way! Can’t shake the salesman? Do all the aforementioned tests and whatever else you can anyway.

Website of the day

Our 43 Best Summer Cocktails

We’re so excited that it’s the first day of summer today that we’re doing all we can to celebrate, and that includes a cocktail (or two!). Join us, won’t you? Cheers!

This was the second most popular product our readers purchased through our Amazon affiliate program in the last 3 months. When we think about it, we can understand why they would appreciate having this inexpensive item along on their trips.

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry Key Lime Smoothie

by Sharon Whitley from Houston, TX

This is a thick, creamy, and delicious smoothie that can compete with any smoothie shop. The tang of the key lime is noticeable but the sweetness of the fruit balances the flavors. This smoothie would be a great light breakfast or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

In the 1870s, citizens of Greensburg, Indiana, noticed a small sprig growing out of the corner of their courthouse tower. Somehow a tree had taken root in the crevices of the roof some 110 feet above the ground. Other sprigs sprouted, as well. All were removed but two. One of them grew to 15 feet tall and five feet around. When that tree died, another two trees began growing and have now been there for more than a century.

*The largest number of country names starts with what letter? T? M? U? Or S? Take a guess and then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Oliver, aka Ollie, has been a roadie since 2016. Cody was adopted in 2020. They are a Red Heeler Mix and a Morkie (Maltese and Yorkshire Terrier). Both love the RV and RV life. We have been full-time in our Class B since December of last year.” —Ken Diebold

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

