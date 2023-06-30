RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 30, 2023

Issue 2155

Tip of the Day

You replaced your RV dinette with what?!

By Gail Marsh

Remember the days when teens tried to see how many people could fit inside a phone booth? (Gosh! Do you even remember phone booths?!) Back then, the goal was to set a world record. (I think.) “How many people can comfortably fit around your RV’s dinette table?” was the topic of an RVtravel.com poll. (You can see the poll results in this article.)

Just like squeezing folks together in a phone booth, it’s certainly possible to squish a family of four into an RV dinette, but that doesn’t mean they can actually eat a meal there. Or even enjoy a hand-held snack, for that matter—at least not “comfortably” in our dinette. And I know we’re not alone. Comments from RVers who took our poll demonstrate why so many folks are removing their RV dinettes and replacing them with … well, other things that make more sense.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can my RV’s air conditioner filter out wildfire smoke?

Dear Dave,

We are planning to replace the air conditioner on our class B Sprinter Leisure Travel van. My question is: To what extent will an RV air conditioner help to filter out wildfire smoke? It seems to me that the air conditioner would need to be able to have a recirculation mode and a fresh air intake mode. Is there a clear choice out there for one that does a better job than others in keeping the interior relatively smoke-free? Thank you so much for your help with this. —Leslie

In the RV shop with Dustin

Inverter vs. converter – What’s the difference?

In this video, Dustin and Zach discuss RV electricity basics—specifically, the difference between an inverter vs. a converter. They also cover what items run off of 12 volts (DC) and what items run off of 110 volts (AC). Knowing the difference will not only help you manage your RV electricity, but can help you troubleshoot problems when you are out on the road.

Video of the day

Every dog owner should know these 5 signs of heat stroke in dogs

By Cheri Sicard

As the weather heats up, we humans are not the only ones to feel its effects. If you are a pup parent, it’s important to know the five signs of heat stroke in a dog. The team from McCann Dog Training is here to help in the video below. They reached out to Dr. Alex Avery of the Our Pets YouTube channel to get his expert opinion.

How to be an RVer and still pursue your hobby

By Gail Marsh

Can you travel in an RV and still pursue your favorite hobby? I didn’t used to think so. But now I know better! My husband has many hobbies. … The best part? My husband can pursue many of his hobbies as we travel in our RV all around the country. I used to envy Hubby. “So many hobbies. So little time.” That seemed to be his motto. And then there’s me. … Find out how Gail learned to travel without giving up her hobbies here. Do you have some tips to offer on your hobbies while RVing?

Reader poll

Are you a member of Harvest Hosts?

Quick Tip

Trailer tow ball height

If your tow vehicle is too low or too high, the trailer weight isn’t distributed evenly on the axles, which can lead to damage. Adjust the height of your tow ball so that the trailer is level when hitched to the tow vehicle and on level ground. Your trailer axles will love it, and so will you—much easier walking about in a level rig.

Recipe of the Day

Strawberry Cobbler

by Shery Adams from San Antonio, TX

Fresh strawberries make this easy cobbler wonderful. It’s a light and refreshing summer dessert. The crust is sweet and crunchy. When combined with the macerated strawberries, it’s a wonderful bite. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a simple strawberry dessert.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“While helping our friend on his ranch in Tombstone, Arizona, a cat appeared and was in dire straits of needing medical help. He was lucky he found his way onto the ranch because of the coyotes and javelina that roam this area in packs. He was emaciated, had a broken leg, fever, and a severe urinary tract infection. The vet said he just had several days of life left in him. After surgery and several weeks of rehabilitation, medicines and loving care, he became our travel cat. He gives us a lot of love and affection and walks on a leash and harness. Cowboy goes to work with me every day as I do my ranch chores. He loves to ride in the ranch’s Kawasaki Mule. He loves to be vacuumed too!” —Angela Klinger

Make sure to have this First Alert EZ Fire Spray in your RV

The First Alert EZ Fire Spray portable fire extinguisher is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth and is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

