RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 3, 2023

Today’s thought

“Don’t wait for a light to appear at the end of the tunnel, stride down there and light the bloody thing yourself.” ―Sara Henderson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Eat Your Beans Day! (And eat beans you should! More on that in today’s trivia, just scroll down.)

On this day in history: 1819 – The Bank for Savings in the City of New-York, the first savings bank in New York City, opens.

Tip of the Day

You can prevent RV-caused wildfires

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Wildfire. It’s a scary, deadly enemy. In 2022, 66,255 wildfires burned across the United States, chewing up 7.2 million acres. Could RVers be responsible for wildfires? Our minds may immediately leap to an unwatched campfire lighting off the forest. But 2018’s deadly Northern California wildfire, the Carr Fire, was set off, not by an untended campfire, but rather by an RVer, unaware their trailer had suffered a blow out. The wheel rim, in contact with pavement, set off showers of sparks, catching roadside brush on fire. How can you prevent RV-caused wildfires?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

8 tips to ward off mosquitoes inside and outside of the RV

Dear Dave,

How do the mosquitoes keep getting into the cabin of my RV? I tried sealing the chassis air filter, but it did not help. Could they be getting in the air conditioner or furnace ductwork? I can’t find any significant gaps anywhere. —Bill, 2016 Itasca Navion

In the RV Shop with Dustin

RV slide-out maintenance and tips

In this RV slide-out maintenance and tips video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning, to inspecting, to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.

Video of the day

How to level an RV: Fast, easy, accurate

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis of All About RVs, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, is here to talk about something that every RVer has to do. Without a doubt, how to level your RV is one of the first skills you should master, as it’s important for comfort and for your RVs functionality.

So this is what it’s like to downsize, huh?

By Randall Brink

With some sadness and a slight relief, I watched my beautiful 40’ Foretravel diesel pusher motorcoach roll off over the horizon toward its new home. I wasn’t expecting the mixture of melancholy and unbalance that I was feeling after owning that coach for many years. But there was no getting around the fact that selling the coach was the right thing for me to do at this juncture. It was time to downsize. Read more.

Quick Tip

Compass points keep your rig cooler

“If your awning is on the south side, as mine is, we always park pointing/heading east so the smallest areas (front and back ends of the RV) get the east/west rising/setting sun during hot times. It also keeps our refrigerator on the coolest, north side. We also use Reflectix in all sunny windows to block out some sun heat.” Thanks to Becca Ray.

Recipe of the Day

Fourth Of July Cheesecake

by Faye Patterson from Erie, PA

What a classic! Faye’s no-bake cheesecake is both delicious AND fun. The lemon filling is poured over the tastiest vanilla wafer crust. Then, it’s decorated with bright, beautiful berries. Sweet and creamy, this easy dessert would look great on any table… picnic or otherwise.

Trivia

Want to live to be 100? Eat a lot of beans! Those living around the world in “Blue Zones” (areas where people live the longest and healthiest) have one thing in common: They eat a lot of beans. Here’s an article about it.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dudley is a 6-year-old Dachshund mix. He’s the nosey neighbor that is making sure that you’re setting up correctly. HA! We went on this full-time journey in March and he LOVES exploring new places and seeing new things. He rides shotgun in his car seat so he has the best view when we’re on the road.” —Anissa Jackson

