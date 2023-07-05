RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Issue 2158

Tip of the Day

Tips for making your RV feel more spacious

By Gail Marsh

We’ve been RVing for several years now. I have to smile when I think back to our first RVing experience. I was in love the first time I saw the soon-to-be-our RV in the dealer’s showroom. I was in love with all the space. Floor space big enough to accommodate a rousing game of Twister or perhaps side-by-side yoga mats. Countertops that seemed to go on forever. I was definitely in love! Then, after living inside the RV for a few weeks, my thoughts changed. It might well have been a movie, “Honey, I shrunk the RV!” I definitely needed some tips for making the RV feel spacious again.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

We want to add a ventless washer/dryer combo in our RV. Any suggestions?

Hi, Dave,

We are experienced Camp Hosts volunteering on the beautiful Northern West Coast. This is our 10th season and we are growing tired of constant treks to the local laundromat, so we’re researching adding a washer/dryer combo. Our Arctic Fox 5th wheel is fully plumbed for the addition. My question has to do with any +/- on a ventless option. We’ve found one we like but it only comes ventless. … —Kevin, 2018 Northwood Arctic Fox 295T

In the RV shop with Dustin

When was the last time you inspected your trailer brakes and bearings? Do it now!

When was the last time you did a trailer brake inspection? During a recent wheel bearing service, we found that this customer’s brake shoes were worn down on three out of the four brakes. This also caused damage to the drums. We also found that the roadside rear brake magnet wiring was cut in half and that the backing plate/shoe and drum were rusted. We found that all bearings were burnt and loose in bearing cages due to lack of lubrication.

Video of the day

RV pet care: 14 OTC medicines that are safe for cats

By Cheri Sicard

We recently did a similar post about 7 OTC medications safe for dogs and our readers rightly asked for equal time for our feline friends. Ask and ye shall receive! In the video above you will find Dr. Andrew Jones, with his seven over-the-counter medicines that are safe for cats. But wait, there’s more! Dr. Jones did a follow-up video with seven more OTC medicines that are safe for cats, so we will post that below, too.

How it Happened: The disappearing (Murphy) bed

By Gail Marsh

You see them inside many of today’s RVs, yet one of the very first iterations of the “disappearing bed” (now known as a Murphy bed) was used in the Monticello bedroom of Thomas Jefferson. In those days, the bed was held by ropes and fastened in place by wall hooks in the daytime or when not in use. Continue reading this interesting history.

Reader poll

Can you easily get to your kitchen with your slideouts in?

Quick Tip

Keeping your distance on the highway

“I try to leave a healthy distance between me and the vehicle in front of me and especially when driving my motorhome. The problem with that is when you leave a large gap, someone will always try to fill it and there goes your gap. The faster you go, the more apt this is to happen. So, with the motorhome, I find I can maintain this distance better when I’m traveling pretty much the same speed as the big rig tractor trailers and the higher-speed vehicles will pass up the gap.” Thanks to Ron!

Recipe of the Day

Taco Meatloaf

by Holly Black from Fairview, TN

Mexican flavors and meatloaf?! You bet! We absolutely loved this dinner. This twist on meatloaf is perfectly moist and spicy. Easy to make, it tastes like a combination of a cheeseburger and a taco. If there are any leftovers, crumble the meat up and sprinkle over nachos. Yum!

Trivia

In 5 B.C., ancient Rome became the first city to reach a population of one million. It would be more than eighteen centuries, in 1800, before the second such city, London, would reach that milestone.

*How much do Americans typically spend on fireworks each 4th of July? Hint: It’s a lot. Find the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our Scottish Terriers. Kenzie, the wheaten, is 9 yrs., and Mac, the black, is 2 yrs. They love camping and hiking and wildlife viewing!” —Vicki Crothers

