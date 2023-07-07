RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 7, 2023

Issue 2160

Today’s thought

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” —Arthur Ashe

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Macaroni Day!

On this day in history: 1947 – Aliens landed near Roswell, New Mexico. At least that’s what some locals believe. But the government says, no, they were not aliens, just a weather balloon that crashed. Today, Roswell celebrates the historic day with a UFO museum and street lights shaped like aliens.

Tip of the Day

These are the home remedies we swear by for bug bite itching

By Gail Marsh

Love spending time outside? You bet! Nothing better, right? Well, except for the mosquitoes! I swear these pesky insects ring their dinner bells to alert all their friends the minute I step outside the RV. I’ve learned to liberally apply insect spray before hiking, picnicking, or any other extended outdoor activity. The thing is, I am in and out of the RV several times a day. And I don’t always remember to spray so I end up with bug bites.

Mosquito bites can be especially frustrating. These pesky insects take a sip of your blood and in exchange give you a bit of their saliva. A mosquito’s saliva contains certain proteins that cause your skin to itch and burn (a mild allergic reaction). My ongoing battle against these pests has driven me to find a variety of home remedies readily available to those of us “on the road.” These tips seem to work (most of the time) for me. Maybe they can help you, too.

Continue reading

Saturday, July 8, from 8-9 a.m. (Pacific Time)

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s auto-level system doesn’t work. How do I recalibrate it?

Dear Dave,

My motorhome has an auto-level system. It always leaves the front end too low and I end up having to adjust it myself. How do you recalibrate the system so it truly does self-adjust? —Sam, 2020 Jayco Precept 31UL

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Every cat owner should know these 6 signs of heat stroke in cats

By Cheri Sicard

It might seem like cats are more resilient than dogs when it comes to heat, but the truth is, cats too can suffer from heat stroke. If not treated in time, heat stroke in cats can be fatal, so it’s important to recognize the signs of heat stroke in cats.

The folks from AnimalWised produced the video below to help you recognize when your cat might be overheating, and how to treat this serious condition should it ever happen to your beloved fur baby.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: A debate on campfires vs. open windows

By Gail Marsh

There’s been an ongoing discussion around the campfire for the past week. The “campfire vs. open windows feud” has potential to ruin two RVers’ camping experience. An RVer I’ll call “Campfires” likes to have a fire every evening. There’s another RV family that likes to keep their RV windows open. I’ll call them “Windows.” These two RVers are parked back-to-back in our campground. Windows’ RV sits downwind from Campfires’ RV. And there’s the problem.

Reader poll

Do you call your spouse or significant other “Honey”?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Control trailer swerve

The most unusual aspects of trailer towing involve swerve control. When a swerve starts, the natural instinct is to apply the tow vehicle brakes, but that is the WORST thing to do. Slowing down will help, but not by using tow vehicle brakes! Apply the trailer brakes independently until the swerve is controlled before starting to brake the tow vehicle. Unless the swerve is severe, the trailer brakes will correct it without any other action. From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

On this day last year…

Website of the day

10 Places To Visit Where You Can Always Beat The Heat In the U.S.

Are you hot? So are we. Let’s check out one or two of these cool places in the U.S., shall we?

Recipe of the Day

Chicken With Strawberry Sauce

by Jenny Roberts from Knockemstiff, OH

We were pleasantly surprised at how much we enjoyed this chicken with strawberry sauce. While the ingredients are unusual, both sweet and savory, they are delicious together. These chicken breasts would make a nice summer dinner served over rice. Or, slice and top a green salad.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Next time you’re in New York City’s Central Park, look at the lampposts. On each of the park’s 1,600 cast iron lampposts, there is a four-digit code. The first two digits are the closest cross street (like 79 for 79th Street, for example) and the last two digits tell you which side of the park you are closer to, the east or west side. Even numbers mean you’re closer to the east side, and odd numbers closer the west.

*Which state gets the most speeding tickets? And what about the least? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Noah, Paislee, Brynlee, Sillee, and Jeb love camping. After a walk on the trails they love to relax outside or nap in the RV.” —Cathy Consla

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Oh, come on! It doesn’t get crueler than this! This would be absolute torture (but pretty funny if you were the one watching…).

Leave here with a laugh

