RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 10, 2023

Issue 2161

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The best teachers are those who show you where to look, but don’t tell you what to see.” —Alexandra K. Trenfor

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Kitten Day!

On this day in history: 1890 – Wyoming is admitted as the 44th U.S. state.

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers

Tip of the Day

11 ways to use dishwasher pods for cleaning while RVing

By Gail Marsh

No, we don’t have a dishwasher in our RV, but we still use the pods. Wondering how? Check out these unusual uses for dishwasher pods while RVing.

Safety precautions: Always wear rubber gloves when handling the dishwashing pods. Also, remember to use the pods in an area where you have adequate ventilation and keep the pods safely away from small children and pets. Always test any tip in a small, unobtrusive area before applying it all over, and avoid combining dishwasher pods with other cleansers. Properly dispose of all water-containing dishwasher pod cleanser.

Clean the trash container. RVers understand the importance of keeping both the outside and indoor trash receptacles clean. You don’t want last night’s fish feast to attract flies or even bigger critters like raccoons. Use a dishwasher pod to clean that container. Fill the trash container with warm water and drop in a dishwater pod. Once it’s dissolved, let it soak for about an hour. Then rinse out the clean container with hot water.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s driver side floor is wet but not under the dash. Where should I look?

Dear Dave,

We are on a trip in our RV and I found that the floorboard where my feet go on the driver’s side was wet. It wasn’t wet under the dashboard, just under my feet. We did drive through some rain. Your thoughts? —Diane, 2007 Winnebago Vista

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Solar controllers vs. solar inverters

Solar charge controllers (solar regulators) were once the only option for off-grid power systems and are used to create what is known as a DC-coupled system. DC-coupled systems use solar controllers to charge a battery directly from the panels, which is extremely efficient, while a battery inverter supplies AC power to home appliances.

Continue reading

Tomorrow is Amazon Prime Day and thousands of items are already on sale!

Learn more or check out today’s deals right on Amazon. Don’t miss it!

Video of the day

RV repair tech shares 3 dirty secrets the RV industry doesn’t want you to know

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Jacob, a certified RV repair tech from Rigor RV Repair, is about to spill the beans on three dirty secrets the RV industry does not want you to know. Especially if you are in the market for a new RV!

Click here to watch

Readers speak out about scary expensive RV repair bills

Here at RVtravel.com we recently conducted a poll asking readers to tell about their highest RV repair bills. We expected to hear some whoppers, and the folks who commented didn’t disappoint. Read the poll results and what some readers had to say here.

Reader poll

Do you like pickles?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Hanging out your dirty laundry

Sometimes finding a place to put those worn clothes waiting for wash day is the pits. Many hide a basket in the shower stall, but here’s another approach: Hang that dirty laundry out—not for everyone to see, but on the back of a closet door. Zippers on this one make it easy to open when it’s time to disgorge the dirties. The company includes a couple of different hooks to help you hang it. If what they offer doesn’t work, think about Command Strip hooks. About $12 on Amazon.

Website of the day

AirNow

Easily access the air quality information for where you live or for your current location. With wildfire smoke blanketing much of Canada and the U.S., this is a handy resource to know about.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

If you’ve never seen this in action, trust us, it’s brilliant! Not only does it work, but it’s hilarious when it does! Click here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Stovetop Rice Pudding

by Connie Kiers from Wellandport, ON

This warm and creamy rice pudding is thick and has just the right touch of sweetness. Like most old-fashioned recipes, this has very few ingredients and takes just a little time to prepare. It’s cooked with love just like Grandma used to make. It sounds like a lot of milk but trust the process. Let the milk simmer and stir every so often until thick. Sprinkle with cinnamon for a comforting dessert.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you happen to be camping somewhere where there are wild cats you might not want to wear the cologne Obsession for Men by Calvin Klein. Wildlife Conservation Society researchers experimenting with different scents attracting wild cats found the scent proved irresistible to a wide range of wild cats, more than any other scent. Whatever you do, stay away from Obsession for Men!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zoe loves our traveling. A new ‘outside’ every stop but always a consistent ’inside’.” —Tim Slack

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Leave here with a laugh

Reader Marty D-B sent this to us and wrote, “Took this picture in Glen Arbor, Michigan, yesterday. Thought readers might enjoy it.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.