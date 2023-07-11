RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Issue 2162

Today’s thought

On this day in history: 1962 – First trans-Atlantic satellite television transmission.

Tip of the Day

RV toolbox essentials–Don’t leave home without them!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve been on the road at all, you’ve experienced it: Something on your rig broke. You can’t always get help with the fixing—you need to do it yourself. Being prepared with a few tools and some of the essential “emergency supplies” can go a long way to making it easier. What toolbox essentials should you have on hand?

Find out here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my RV have water from bathroom faucet but not kitchen?

Dear Dave,

When I put water in the RV’s fresh water tank, I have water in the bathroom but no water in the kitchen sink. It was working fine when I winterized it last fall. —John, 2018 Leprechaun Coachmen Class C 240FS

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

The longest RV! Tour the Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel!

By Cheri Sicard

According to our host from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ FAVORITE RV YouTube channels), this is the longest RV he has ever seen, at 48 feet long. In the video below, we get to tour the massive Luxe Elite 46 RKB Fifth Wheel.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Cooler packing hacks—Perfectly pack a cooler with canned drinks

By Cheri Sicard

Looking for cooler packing hacks? The YouTube shorts video below is small on time but big on ideas. In just a few sections, they show you how to perfectly and efficiently pack canned drinks in a cooler.

Click here to watch

It might be good to have old tires in your driveway

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

An initial read of the headline might sound alarm bells in neighborhoods across the country. But think about it: If you’re a safety-conscious RVer, you know that the recommended lifespan of RV tires is but five years. That could produce a lot of old tires. Where are they gonna go? How about in your driveway? No, NOT ON your driveway, but IN your driveway. Read more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Tow dolly pros and cons

Advantages of using a tow dolly: No modifications are required on vehicle. The towed car does not require the installation of specialized tow-bar adapters, and the tow dolly is relatively easy to hook up to the RV, if you are physically capable of lifting it and dragging it over to your RV to hook up.

Disadvantages of using a tow dolly: Cannot back up: When driving the RV, if you get into a position where you have to back up, this is nearly impossible to do. The pivot point is so short that the dolly/vehicle combination has an exaggerated response to turns when you try to back the RV up. With this towing method you have two pivot points (the hitch point, and the front axle of the car both turn), and the car will often go in unpredictable directions when backing up. Requires physical fitness: This loading and securing of the vehicle onto the tow dolly can easily take 15-20 minutes, along with a good amount of sweat and physical dexterity as you crawl around under the vehicle tying things down. You need to be in decent physical shape to crawl around under the tow dolly and vehicle combination to get everything tied down safely. –From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference. Available on Amazon

On this day last year…

Website of the day

These 10 Unique Wine Regions Across The U.S. Rival Napa Valley

What goes better than summer and wine? Absolutely nothing! Check out these beautiful wine regions across the country. Sure, Napa is beautiful, but so are these places!

Recipe of the Day

Hawaiian Summer Grill Salad

by Amber Parsons from Parkersburg, WV

A fantastic summer salad that’s hearty enough for a meal. The savory chicken is on a bed of lettuce with sweet grilled pineapple. Macadamia nuts and shaved Parmesan cheese add the perfect amount of saltiness. We really liked the sweet and tangy mango pineapple dressing. It’s different than anything we’ve had before – in a good way. Individually the components of this grilled chicken salad are simple. But, once they’re all combined, it transforms into a scrumptious salad. You’ll be making this salad over and over again this summer.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Even though Henry Ford takes the credit for inventing the first assembly line in the U.S., the title actually goes to Ransom E. Olds. Olds’ car, the Curved Dash Oldsmobile, first manufactured at the turn of the century, was the first to be completed by assembly line. The only difference was that Olds’ assembly line worked when the workers moved down the line, not the car, and Ford’s worked when the car moved down the line, not the workers.

*If you’re camping DO NOT wear the cologne Obsession for Men by Calvin Klein. Why shouldn’t you wear it? Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

