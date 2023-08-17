RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 17, 2023

Issue 2189

“If everybody minded their own business, the world would go around a great deal faster than it does.” ―Lewis Carroll

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Black Cat Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1807 – Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat leaves New York City for Albany, New York, on the Hudson River, inaugurating the first commercial steamboat service in the world.

An easy trick to keep important documents in the RV … without all the paper

By Nanci Dixon

We are full-time RVers and have the luxury of a file drawer, lots of cabinets, and nooks and crannies to stash stuff. And stash them we have! As I was trying to cram one more sheet of paper into the file drawer, I thought, “There has to be a better way!” While I had already weeded out older warranty booklets, instruction manuals, ancient tax forms and receipts, there was still a lot left.

I made a quick call to our tax accountant to see what we had to save. He suggested we go through all our papers, scan them, put them on a hard drive or in the “cloud” and only save the paper we actually needed.

So that’s what I did!

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What is the best jack to change a trailer tire, and where do you place it?

Dear Dave,

I have seen multiple articles on how NOT to jack up a RV trailer to change a flat, but none on how it SHOULD be done. Certainly it isn’t in the user manual for either of our RV trailers. I know it differs between multi-axle and single-axle trailers. And there’s a lack of information on what tools should be on-board to change a tire. RV trailers often come with a spare tire, but, unlike a car or truck, nothing else. In short, what are the best practices? —Jim, 2017 Keystone Cougar 33SAB and 2022 Gulf Stream 189DD

Tour the Palomino SS-550 popup truck camper

By Cheri Sicard

Looking for a great popup camper that will fit in a short bed truck? The Palomino SS-550 fits the bill. Phalen from Outpost RV gives us a tour in the video below.

One option they offer (which I like) is a remote that runs both the electric jacks (manual comes standard) and also raises and lowers the roof. If you turn on the roof fan, it creates a vacuum as you lower the roof, which stores everything quickly and neatly.

Pros and cons of buying a used Class C rental from Cruise America

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Duane, a certified RV inspector and one of my favorite RV YouTube vloggers, gives his thoughts on the pros and cons of buying a used Class C rental, like those offered for sale from Cruise America.

Cruise America is the country’s largest RV rental company. They provide a great way for people to try out the RV lifestyle before fully committing to it.

Like rental car companies, they also regularly sell off older units and replace them with newer models. This offers the public a chance to get an RV at a bargain price.

Around the Campfire: The many kinds of “RV travelers.” Which are you?

By Gail Marsh

Recently we had a lively discussion about the different kinds of RV travelers. The conversation teeter-tottered between a humorous and semi-serious tone. Yes, broad generalizations were made. Very broad. Keep that in mind as you “listen in” on the conversation. This is fun, and sometimes silly.

Do you take more photos with your phone or a dedicated camera?

“No excuse” water shut-off

Long-time RVer and RV Travel reader George Bliss had a “could-have-been-serious” problem with his rig. When a water fitting inside his rig blasted off, leaving a huge (but thankfully non-damaging) puddle in his basement storage area, he got to thinking. Shutting off the water whenever away from the rig is a GREAT idea, but with the shut-off on the far side of the rig, away from the entry door, and human nature being what it is, shutting off the supply every time isn’t too likely.

So… “I now run my water hose from the faucet to the step at my entry door. I put in an in-line ball valve and using a separate hose run it from there back to the other side of the RV and attach it to the inlet fitting. I held it all in place by attaching the hose to the step frame with a couple of zip ties. Now when I leave the RV, even for a short spell, the shut-off is right at the step and there’s no excuse not to shut off the water.” Thanks, George, for helping us hold our water!

On this day last year…

The best places to go in Alaska: Explore this stunning wilderness

This list from Lonely Planet will surely make you want to plan a trip to Alaska… right now. You may have never heard of some of these places and activities, so add them to your list!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent of our readers are just getting started RVing and know very little about general RV knowledge

• At the time of the survey, 32 percent were currently in their RV (64 percent were in a sticks-and-bricks home)

• 20 percent have had to walk at least one mile for help after a vehicle breakdown, and 13 percent have had to walk more than one mile! Yikes!

Peach Bread

by Donna Walker from Murfreesboro, NC

Have extra peaches that are about to go bad? Use them in this delicious quick bread. The crunchy cinnamon and pecan crumble on top complements the soft and moist bread. There are bits of peaches in every bite. We bet you could even serve these as muffins or bake in a Bundt pan. An easy-to-make treat for any peach fan.

The Great Pyramid of Giza, constructed in 2560 BC, was the tallest man-made structure in the world for nearly a millennia. It wasn’t until the completion of the Lincoln Cathedral in Lincoln, Lincolnshire, England, that the Great Pyramid lost that title. The cathedral was completed in 1311 AD and the top spires stood around 44 feet taller than the Great Pyramid.

*What U.S. state’s official mammal is extinct in that state? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

“Lotto. Rescued at 4 weeks. He loves stretching out on the back of the sofa while watching the world go by.” —Tootall Hensley

