RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 1, 2023

Today’s thought

“As it has been said:

Love and a cough

cannot be concealed.

Even a small cough.

Even a small love.” ―Anne Sexton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Burnt Ends Day! (These are those smokey “burnt ends” of brisket BBQ. Yum, yum, yum!)

On this day in history: 1897 – The Tremont Street Subway in Boston opens, becoming the first underground rapid transit system in North America.

Tip of the Day

We recently ran this in our Full-Time RVer newsletter, but we're running it again here so everyone can see.

Our gas was stolen! Tips for protecting against fuel theft

This was a first for us: The first time someone stole fuel from our truck. We’d taken our fifth wheel to an acreage in the country approximately three hours away from our stix-n-brix home. In exchange for full hookups and fresh country air, we were helping friends build their new house. The beautiful Ozark Mountains provided a wonderful backdrop to their home site and things were progressing at a steady pace on the build. The furthest thing from our minds in this peaceful setting was protecting ourselves against fuel theft.

It must have happened during the nighttime hours. We didn’t hear a thing. When we fired up the truck a few days later, we noticed that our fuel level was significantly lower than before. We’d been robbed! If we were going to continue working here, we had to figure out some ways to protect ourselves from further fuel theft.

Here are ways to prevent fuel theft we’re considering…

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s absorption fridge quit. Can I replace cooling unit with 12-volt model?

Dear Dave,

I am the original owner of a Jayco Eagle 308RLS travel trailer. The Norcold fridge (N611RT) has finally given up. The freezer still freezes well, but the refrigerator portion does not cool at all. I have been thinking about a replacement cooling unit, especially one that is just 12 volts. I have 900 watts of solar on the roof and 400 amp hours of lithium batteries. Your thoughts on doing this myself? I am fairly mechanically inclined, and I have several buddies that I camp with that are very mechanically inclined. —Seann, 2009 Jayco Eagle 308RLS

Read Dave's answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

How to clean and prep RV roof sealants and surface before resealing

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups posted the below photo and wrote, “Can I get some info on the product needed and tips for fixing this, please?” She wanted to know how to clean and prep RV roof sealants before beginning the resealing process.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Travel Nursing 101: Is travel nursing right for your RV lifestyle?

By Cheri Sicard

Are you a healthcare professional thinking of getting into travel nursing? Travel healthcare is on the rise and in today’s connected world, it’s easier than ever to take your profession on the road.

The video below is the first in a 12-part series from the team at No Ordinary Path, who credit travel nursing with giving them the opportunity to live a nomadic full-time RV lifestyle while maintaining a way to make a decent living.

Click here to watch

Bicycle modification helps mobility-challenged couples

A reader sent us this photo. How wonderful! This would be a great way for two people of widely different physical abilities to explore the outdoors. Check this out!

Reader poll

For couples: How many times a day do you kiss your partner?

Tell us here

Your hands won’t be tired or in pain with this caulking gun

Completing repairs and maintenance is a whole lot easier when you have the right tools on hand. Reseal your RV with the BEST caulking gun! This one is favored by RV technicians. If you’ve ever had to reseal any part of your RV, you know how tired your hand gets. This relieves that hand pain and makes the job easy. Learn more in this article, or buy one here.

Quick Tip

RV storage ideas? Think outside the cabinet

The folks at Home Is Where We Take It came up with this unusual but fascinating idea. When looking for RV storage ideas, think outside the box. Can you use the end of a cabinet for something? “We added this can storage to the side of our cabinet near our stove. We got ours from Walmart and it was super easy to install. Since Glynn has gone on a plant-based diet, we usually stock up with cans right before a trip. This side cabinet is perfect for the cans, though, as it’s an otherwise unused space. If you don’t use cans, I could easily see using this space for shoe storage or maybe a great place for kitchen wraps/Ziplocs. If you have small kids, this would be a great place for activity containers. There’s no need to waste space when you don’t have it to waste!”

Website of the day

The most breathtaking view in every U.S. state

We have to say, we do agree with many of the views on this list. Of course, it’s hard to choose just one in each state though!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Are you a snacker? Well, what’s the one snack you’d NEVER eat? Is it this? We bet it is! Or would you?

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Mamma Ang’s Cavatini

by Angie Webb from Centennial, CO

This cavatini recipe will make your house smell like a pizzeria! We loved using whole wheat pasta, ground turkey, and turkey pepperoni. It helps to make this recipe a little healthier. The contrast of the meat sauce mixed with the creamy meat mixture is perfectly balanced and divine. Butter some garlic bread and toss together a green salad for a completely delicious meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know each of those red/orange and white sections meant something? If not, now you do!

*Who was it that took the very first hot air balloon ride? Did they survive? Bet you’ll never guess… Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We have had Pink (American Pitbull Terrier) since she was born and that was 13 years ago this past February 20th. She travels with us on our trips and is just a loving sweetheart. She is our family!!” —Gilbert Ibarra

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Don’t take a break on your brakes!

Every RVer needs one of these!

Wonder what it would be like to have your brakes go out while you’re going down a long, steep grade? You might find out if your brake fluid is moisture-contaminated. Water in brake fluid boils and can wipe out your braking ability! Buy yourself a brake-fluid tester for about $10 that warns you if there’s too much water in your fluid. Simply dip the tester into your rig’s brake fluid and you’ll be able to see where you stand. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

