RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 18, 2023

Today’s thought

“When I was about eight, I decided that the most wonderful thing, next to a human being, was a book.” ― Margaret Walker

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheeseburger Day! It’s also the Air Force’s Birthday!

On this day in history: 1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.

Tip of the Day

Water pressure regulators keep geysers out of your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As many as 2,000 people are on hand each time Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser pops off. You can bet a lot of them got there in their RVs. Geysers are fascinating—a lot of water under pressure, looking for an out. But one place a geyser isn’t welcome is inside your RV. But water under pressure is always seeking an “out.” If there’s too much pressure, your RV plumbing could be that out. Using a water pressure regulator can hold down the stress, and keep your RV plumbing dry.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Will water standing in bottom of RV’s water heater corrode the tank?

Dear Dave,

After a camping event, I usually pull the water heater anode to drain and flush the tank, leaving the tank close to empty. I have noticed that the tank never completely empties. Will the bottom of the tank corrode if left in this condition, since the anode is not submerged in the residual water? —Gregory, 2021 Alliance Paradigm 310RL

RV Reviews

2024 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2225RL is easily towable

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2225RL. I hear from a lot of you who ask what you can tow with a mid-sized pickup or, perhaps, some SUVs. While I always encourage all RVers to know their own numbers, perhaps this trailer may suit some of those needs. … Overall, a nice package, and I think Winnebago does a good job with towables.

In the RV shop with Dustin

MAJOR RV repairs required for this cracked fifth wheel frame!

Join me in the RV shop as I take a look at a cracked RV frame—yikes! After completing some other repairs to the unit, one of our porters noticed too much “slop” in the pin box while moving the unit on the lot. After completing a frame flex measurement, we found that there was over an inch of movement. We have removed the undernose material of the fifth wheel and exposed some catastrophic cracks in the frame of this RV.

Check out the cracks and join in on the conversation about the major repairs that will be required.

Video of the day

Want to upgrade from lead acid to lithium batteries? Read and watch this first!

Join Tom and Cheri of EnjoyTheJourney.life for an exploration of what RVers who want to upgrade from lead acid to lithium batteries need to know before they begin. For extra accuracy, lithium battery expert Harrison from Enduro Power joins the couple.

It turns out there was a lot the couple were surprised to learn about RV lithium batteries. They reasoned if they were surprised by some of this stuff, you would be too. Hence, the video. So let’s dive in!

RV Prospector: No, all the gold has NOT been found

By Randall Brink

“There’s gold in them thar hills.” We’ve all heard that line, spoken by a quintessential prospector character in a film or on TV as he resolutely heads for the high country. The words are valid throughout most of the inter-mountain West. … The American West has such a rich mining history—continuing to the present day—that an RV prospector can become discouraged thinking that those that came before found all the gold. Has it all been found? The simple answer is no. Find out where to look for it here.

Quick Tip

How to help avoid mold and mildew in your RV

When winter camping in a humid area, mold and mildew can creep in. Electric dehumidifiers are noisy and eat lots of power. Keeping the air moving in your rig can often chase off the mildew creatures, so try running a fan to keep the air circulating. And don’t let your furniture come up against an outside wall if you can help it.

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Chicken and Tortellini Salad

by Peggy O’Brien from Avon Lake, OH

The ingredients in this recipe combine to make one fabulous summer dish. With the grilled chicken and tortellini, it’s hearty enough to be a light summer dinner. The frozen tortellini adds just enough cheese to the salad. Sun-dried tomatoes and Italian dressing give the salad a ton of flavor. It’s a universal meal everyone will love. Leftovers make a great lunch.

Trivia

The Christmas song “Silver Bells” was called “Tinkle Bells” until co-composer Jay Livingston’s wife told him “tinkle” had another meaning. (Thank you, Mrs. Livingston!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“His AKC name is Christmas Treat Rudolph because he was our gift to each other for Christmas 2020. We call him Rudy, and this is his very first RV trip coming home from his breeder. He is a Whippet.” —Gary Smith

Leave here with a laugh

