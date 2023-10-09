RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 9, 2023

Issue 2226

Today’s thought

“I like it when somebody gets excited about something. It’s nice.” ―J.D. Salinger

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day! And last but certainly not least, Happy Thanksgiving Day to our wonderful Canadian friends!

On this day in history: 1936 – Boulder Dam (later Hoover Dam) begins to generate electricity and transmit it to Los Angeles.

Tip of the Day

RV refrigerator tips you need to know

By Gail Marsh

What would we do without it? The RV’s refrigerator plays an essential role in our camping experience. I need cold milk for breakfast, a refreshing iced tea for lunch, and, well, then there’s “beer-thirty,” right? At least three times each day we depend on our RV refrigerator to cool our food and drinks. So here are some important RV refrigerator tips I’d like to share with you.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should I run the RV roof air conditioners when I am not using them?

Dear Dave,

We are seasonal in Hudson, Florida, November to May, but we use the RV January to May. Is it best to leave the air conditioners on when we are gone? Is it best to pull down the blackout shades or the light filtering ones? You have probably answered these before. I try to read RV Travel every day but might miss a day once in a while. Thank you. —Jim, 2016 Cedar Creek Cottage 40CCK Hathaway Edition

[Note from editor: Thank you for reading RV Travel when you can, Jim!👍😊]

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

Preview – 2024 Heartland Corterra CT3.0 fifth wheel with safety features

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV (p)review is of a new offering from Heartland RVs with the company’s first offering in the “mid profile fifth wheel” category—the Heartland Corterra. Specifically, I had a chance to wander through the Corterra CT3.0 fifth wheel at the RV Open House recently….

You might have a tough time finding one of these right now simply because they’re a new offering from Heartland. But I was really impressed with the chassis safety features they include. As I also wrote, interior design is purely subjective but, boy, did I ever like the way this looked and felt.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

The types of screws and bits you should have in your RV toolbox

I get questions all the time, and sometimes I’m surprised that RVers don’t know the answer. I just assume that everyone knows the little things. Recently, I had an RV owner ask what type of screwdriver they should use to remove RV screws? I thought that not only would it be a good idea to create a photo album in my RV Facebook groups for screws and bits, but I also wanted to show more information to help.

Continue reading

Video of the day

3 things you need to know before an RV lithium battery upgrade

By Cheri Sicard

I was once under the mistaken impression that swapping out my trailer’s lead acid batteries for lithium involved nothing more than swapping out the battery. Not so. If you thought so, too, the RV lithium upgrade for beginners video below from Tom and Cheri at EnjoyTheJourney.Life [205K subscribers, 27M views] will give you three important things you need to know before starting such a project.

Click here to watch

Know Your RV: Why balance your trailer tires?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Got a fifth-wheel or travel trailer? Then your “towable” RV has tires on the ground. If you check your tire pressure regularly, and don’t overload your rig, you’re ahead of the game. But strangely enough, even among veteran towable owners, there is something about tires that is often neglected: balance. Few people would drive their car or truck away from the shop with new tires not balanced. But a lot of RVers don’t get their towable tires balanced. Learn why it’s important here.

Reader poll

Are you a parent?

Tell us here

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

If someone told you all these things could fit inside your wallet, you’d never believe them. But no, really, it can fit inside your wallet!!

Quick Tip

“What kind of parking pad for your RV at home?”

Gary R. responded to a story on RV parking. We suggested various materials, and he responded with his idea. “I use concrete turf stone pavers. They are about six inches thick and measure about 10 inches wide by 18 inches long. They have a honeycomb design and have good drainage. I fill the honey comb holes with pea gravel. The turf paver is laid out so the pavers are under the entire length of the trailer including the tongue. You can drive over them as well.” Thanks Gary! In Gary’s jurisdiction, those turf pavers don’t require a building permit for installation, nor do they pump up property taxes. Check with local authorities for your own situation. They’re available at home improvement stores.

Website of the day

The 10 Most Beautiful Libraries in America

Book lovers, this website is for you! You’re going to love these libraries. Some of them look like they could be in Europe—they’re beautiful!

Recipe of the Day

Club BLT Dip Brandy’s Way

by Brandy Male from Mustang, OK

Everyone is a winner when you serve this amazing layered dip at your next party. Adding smoked turkey to mock the flavors of a club sandwich is genius. If you love a club sandwich, you’ll love this easy recipe. Let’s be honest… sprinkling cheese and bacon on top of a dip is never a bad thing.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Copper was the first metal to be used by humankind. Native copper, when found, looks like someone melted copper and dumped it in a pile on the ground. Because it was easy to locate and could be easily worked with stone tools, early cultures used copper to create tools and weapons, and for ornamentation.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Dookie, a Bichon, and Harvey, a Dachshund, are cuddling up to their favorite toy.” —Marty Dagneau-Bates

LED hat lights the way and assists in dark places

Staff writer Randall Brink was wearing this hat at one of our weekly writers’ meetings and we all loved it! Gail Marsh admitted she has one, too. This baseball cap features LED lights that turn on with the press of a button. Randall says he uses it in dark places like his RV’s closet or under the hood, but it could also be used for night walks, biking, fishing, or any other activity that requires hands-free lighting. If you already wear a hat often, why not add lights to it? Check it out.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you do if you are addicted to sea weed?

Sea kelp.

