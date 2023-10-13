RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 13, 2023

Issue 2230

“Curiosity is one of the most permanent and certain characteristics of a vigorous intellect.” —Samuel Johnson

RVelectricity: Protecting lithium batteries for winter storage

An RVtravel.com reader upgraded to a lithium battery and new controller/charger, and he says it’s working great. Now, he wants to know what he should do to protect the new lithium battery this winter. Should he bring it inside? How about some sort of trickle charger? “I have a battery disconnect switch, but is that enough?” Mike responds.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Is it better to leave RV’s electric water heater off when not using it? Part 2 – With a great cost analysis/comparison provided by Jim!

Recently I posted a question from First Sergeant Mitchell which I titled: “Is it better to leave RV’s electric water heater off when not using it?” You can read the question and my response here.

It has gotten a large number of views and quite a few comments with varying opinions. Some of the comments were posted under the original post; however, I also got some in my email that others would not be able to see. Therefore, I thought a follow-up would be good, especially with this first one from Jim Johnson that actually has a calculator for comparison of LP versus 120-volt power!

Continue reading

In the RV Shop with Dustin

The real reasons why RV roof sealants are failing

By Dustin Simpson

Want to know the real reasons why roof sealants are failing and leaking?

First, during production the manufacturers are building the coaches within three days (in most cases). They are using a minimal amount of sealants so that the unit can quickly dry and be transported for sale.

Continue reading

Video of the Day

WOAH! Artist creates incredible hand-carved stealth cargo trailer RV

By Cheri Sicard

Get ready for one of the most unusual and breathtakingly beautiful DIY RVs ever! This stealth RV looks like an ordinary cargo trailer from the outside, but looks can be deceiving and, boy, does this cargo trailer RV hold some incredible secrets on the inside. Artist Caley Cason has created an RV space that transports its occupants to another world! [One word from Diane: WOW!😲]

Click here to watch

Know Your RV: Know your measurements

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Really knowing your RV covers a lot of ground. But before your first trip out of the driveway with a “new to you” RV, there are some important things to know about your RV. You need to know your RV’s measurements. Shoe size? Suit size? Ah, it’s a bit different! Learn all about it.

Reader poll

Wine drinkers: Do you usually opt for white or red wine?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Shirt closet shelves? Shirt closet shelves?

Got one of those shirt closets next to your bed but don’t need it for hanging? Facebook member Beth H. fixed her problem with wire shelving and Command strips from Lowe’s. “I bought a wire shelf from Lowe’s and cut it down to the sizes I needed, then attached Command hooks to the sidewalls and now I have shelves. Easily removed if I need more hanging room.”

Website of the day

Where to See Mammoth and Dinosaur Fossils in the U.S., Including Active Dig Sites

Finding fossils can be an amazing way to be a part of history, so get out there and discover some! These sites are the places to do so. How cool would it be to see something so old?

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Green Chile Chicken Crock Pot Enchiladas

by Stefanie Rowell from Kenai, AK

The combination of flavors in these enchiladas was really good! It’s an easy recipe to assemble. A super-simple slow-cooker dinner. Very easy to transport to a potluck, too. We know this will be a hit!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Oregon’s Crater Lake is 1,943 feet deep. It’s the deepest lake in the United States and the deepest volcanic lake in the world. The deep blue lake contains a tremendous volume of water but has relatively little surface area. It takes a very cold winter to freeze the top. It has not frozen over since 1949.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Pixie (King Charles Cavalier) loves being part of the pack. She will always take over the co-pilot’s chair and watch the road in front of her.” —Nick Willever

