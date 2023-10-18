RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Issue 2233

Today’s thought

“Dost thou love life? Then do not squander time, for that is the stuff life is made of.” —Benjamin Franklin

Need an excuse to celebrate? This day is for guys to celebrate. It’s National No Beard Day. “Whether you have had your beard for years or it is relatively new for you, this is the day to shave it off and go smooth,” advise organizers.



On this day in history: 1648 – On this date, Boston shoemakers were authorized to form a guild to protect their interests; it’s the first American labor organization on record.

Tip of the Day

A list of “must-haves” can help you buy your perfect RV

By Gail Marsh

If this is the year you’ve been waiting for, the year you’re finally ready to purchase a recreational vehicle, a list of “must-haves” can help you buy your perfect RV.

If you’ve ever attended a big RV show or visited a large RV dealership, you know how easy it is to lose focus. I’ve found that if you go into either with a list of your “must-haves,” you’re less likely to become overwhelmed and confused.

Everyone is different. So, your “must-haves” will probably differ from mine. Here’s a list of common “must-haves”—those features and amenities that are non-negotiable for many folks. Perhaps they’ll spark your own personal “must-have” list.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does my roof A/C unit have a rotten egg smell?

Dear Dave,

We are living in a Coachmen in Wyoming while our house is being built. The air in the bedroom when turned on smells like rotten eggs or sewage. We are first-time owners of a camper. We Google and read the books. There is no animal in there. The air is cold. The bedroom has no thermostat; the living area does. No problem in the living area. What do you think it could be? Please help us. Thank you. —Cindy S.

RV Reviews

Small but mighty: The Grand Design Imagine AIM 15BH

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Grand Design Imagine AIM 15BH travel trailer. The AIM is a new subset of the Imagine series at Grand Design. It is a smaller, lighter series with a single axle and a weight under 3,600 pounds. … Overall, I really like what Grand Design has done with the way this rig is designed and built.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Dry-rotted floors in RVs and what it would take to fix them

By Dustin Simpson

Our RV repair shop received the below email from John W. regarding his RV’s dry-rotted floor:

Hello,

We have a Riverside Retro 186R with an area of rot in the subfloor. I know you guys are busy, but you come highly recommended and I would appreciate an estimate for repairs. I can bring the RV to you for an estimate if needed. I’ve included a photo, the rot is in the area marked by green tape.

Thank You, John

Well, John and others, join me as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. In this video, we share our initial thoughts on how extensive the water damage may be in the dry-rotted floor and what it would take to fix it.

The importance of adjusting your RV mirrors

Driving an RV comes with its unique set of challenges, and one crucial aspect that often gets overlooked is adjusting your RV mirrors for optimal safety. Continue reading.

Video of the day

Amazing bachelor pad army truck RV conversion

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, we meet Apollo, who clears and renovates properties for a living. To live near or on the properties where he works, Apollo created an incredible off-grid army truck RV conversion you just have to see to appreciate.

Outside, this military vehicle might still resemble an army truck, but looks can be deceiving. The interior of this army truck RV conversion bears little resemblance to how this sturdy utilitarian vehicle started out in life.

How bureaucracy changed the character of a state park

OPINION

By Randall Brink

I boondock a lot. However, like with most RVers who do, sometimes I prefer or need the amenities of a campground. Over the years, I developed a pattern of avoiding commercial campgrounds as much as possible, gravitating toward those operated by the U.S. Forest Service, Army Corps of Engineers, and Bureau of Land Management. I tend to avoid campgrounds run by the various state park services for several reasons, e.g., poor reservations systems, arbitrary high surcharges for non-residents, no senior- or annual/lifetime pass discounts, poor management, and weird, nonsensical rules. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you use an electric can opener in your RV?

Quick Tip

Don’t forget to check RV’s fluids before you leave

Bill L. weighs in on pre-pull-out checklists: “Before every run, whether an RV or towable, do we always check our fluids? We all know to check tires, lights, and brakes, but do we look under the hood? It’s easy to lose that habit and replace it with watching lights and messages from the amazing array of monitoring equipment. For the little time it takes to look at the tanks and pulling the dipstick, we might avoid unscheduled camping on the shoulder or in a dealer’s repair yard.” Thanks, Bill!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Chicken Fried Rice

by Hope Adcox from Monroe, GA

A fast and easy homemade fried rice that’s also easy on your wallet. Using leftover rice makes putting this dish together super simple. This fried rice has wonderful flavor from the sesame oil, garlic, and soy sauce. Tossed with a mixture of veggies, chicken, and eggs, this chicken fried rice is super hearty.

Trivia

We have bicyclists to thank for our paved roads! The “Good Roads Movement” was a political movement brought on by the availability and sales of bicycles at the end of the 19th century. In 1880, the movement became formal when advocates came together in Newport, Rhode Island, to form the League of American Wheelmen (LAW). They published a magazine, pushed for road improvements, and gave legal protection to cyclists.

