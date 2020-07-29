RVer who lost job is in a pickle: What would you do?

We found this post on social media. There must be many other people in a similar situation. What would you do if you were this person?

I’m in a situation right now. I have no where to live, no job. I lost it in September after 16 years of working there. I have a 28-foot travel trailer, parked where it’s not safe for me to stay. My car is not big enough to tow it. I have some money, I could buy a bigger used truck or SUV to tow it (I have NO experience with towing something that big, too scared).

I could handle towing the smaller one in the photo that I can buy and sell the 28-foot trailer with the Dodge Journey I already have. Or I could rent a room for $550 a month with a possibility of reduced rent with cleaning the house.

I also am having trouble finding a place to park the 28-foot trailer where I could stay. The campgrounds want at least $1,100 a month. I can’t afford that.

I’m nervous, scared and confused about what to do. I want to go full-time. I’ve been applying for jobs in Maryland. I’m not ready to move out of state right now.

What would you do in my situation?

