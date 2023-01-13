RVer’s anxiety: Worrying is just a part of the lifestyle

In no area of life does Murphy’s Law apply more succinctly than with RVing. As the saying goes, “Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.” While RVing is often associated with a carefree, wanderlust life, the actual day-to-day of it all can be starkly different.

Don’t get me wrong—I wouldn’t trade RVing for any other lifestyle. The ability to roam as you please and live simply are huge reasons why I gravitated towards full-time nomadic life. However, RVing—whether you’re a full-timer or weekend warrior—requires constant forethought, attention to detail, and planning. It’s an ongoing story of “Did I check that?”, “What was that noise?” and “Can I make this turn?”

Being what it is, RVer’s anxiety is here to stay for all of us. But, is it really that bad? Here are some of the main causes and why obsessive worry can actually be a good thing on the road.

The main causes of RVer’s anxiety

1. Things break—a lot

Every RV is manufactured with one major concern in mind: weight. To keep the numbers as low as possible, companies are forced to use lightweight products that are not known for their durability. While this allows you to tow an entire tiny home down the road, it means that components are incredibly fragile. Most things are made of plastic, and build quality is lacking. It’s a never-ending saga of cracked A/C shrouds, loose propane fittings, and torn awnings.

2. Leaks and water damage

Water damage is enemy number one in the RVing world. Left unchecked, a small leak can wreak havoc on an otherwise perfect rig. No matter how diligently one recaulks their camper’s seals, they’ll always be on the lookout for leaks. Every torrential rainstorm and slight dripping noise evokes feelings of uneasiness. This is a concern that most of the non-RVing population never has to worry about.

3. Your home is on wheels

In conjunction with things breaking a lot, the fact that your entire home is bouncing down the road is enough to lose sleep over. From tire blowouts to low-hanging tree branches, it seems like the potential for damage is always high. Not to mention, breakdowns! If stationary, none of this would be a concern. But if you want to see the world, the worry is something that must be dealt with.

4. Driving is a whole different beast

No matter what type of rig you own, your driving style will be much different from a normal vehicle. Driving a large motorhome in rush hour traffic can get stressful, and pulling a big fifth wheel through a gas station requires 100% focus. The constant attention to maneuvering doesn’t exactly create the most Zen-like driving experience.

Is RV anxiety really such a bad thing?

Normally, excessive worry is not seen as healthy. When applied to RVing, though, I think it’s a beneficial mindset to have. Being constantly aware of the various potential dangers to your RV can help prevent problems before they occur.

For example, if you weren’t worried about resealing your roof every year or two, you’re bound to suffer leaks. If you don’t obsessively monitor your tire tread, you’ll probably have a blowout. If you roll into a tight RV park with your 35-foot trailer and aren’t at least a little concerned about backing up, clipping something is inevitable.

In my opinion, compulsively keeping up on maintenance is good and the fear of totaling your very pricey rig is a great way to make sure that it doesn’t happen. Call me crazy, but I’ll take that anxiety over an expensive mishap any day of the week. It makes it that much more relaxing when you finally settle into your camp spot with everything in perfect order.

How about you?

Do you experience RVer’s anxiety as well? Or are you always cool as a cucumber behind the steering wheel?

