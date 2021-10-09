RVers buy motorhome for $1. Then they light it on fire!

Our friends Marc and Julie Bennett of RVlove.com have performed a wonderful service for RVers. They’ve produced a fascinating video that may help save many of them from the misfortune of watching their RV go up in flames.

The Bennetts conducted an experiment that we have never seen done before. They bought an RV for a dollar, and then lit it on fire.

They arranged to have the abandoned 1973 Winnebago Indian motorhome towed to a large dirt lot. The RV was in bad shape from years of neglect. The roof was partially caved in and the interior was a mess. They patched the RV up a bit so at a quick glance it might appear to be livable. They furnished it with many of the items RVers would normally carry with them – a closet filled with clothing, food items, linens, plastic water bottles and other items.

For the experiment they set up about a half dozen video cameras, three of them inside the RV. They were enclosed in shoebox-sized containers Marc and Julie hoped would save them from the flames and extreme heat. Outside, they placed other cameras to capture the fire from start to finish.

Then, after some setbacks, including waiting around on no-burn days due to wildfire danger, the time was right for the experiment.

Local firemen and a fire truck were enlisted to be on hand. When the moment arrived, a fireman set a simulated grease fire on the stovetop. He left the RV, slammed the door and quickly walked away. All cameras were rolling. Marc, Julie and other witnesses provided commentary on what happened next.

We once heard a fireman describe RVs as “perfect burning machines,” which is pretty much true. Think about your own RV and what it’s made of, and what’s inside, and you’ll understand why he would say that.

But for now, we urge you to watch the Bennetts’ video. And then, after reading this newsletter, inspect your fire extinguishers, check that your emergency exit works, and continue to read the many fire safety articles we publish at RVtravel.com.

Click the video below to play it.

And you might also want to check out the Bennetts’ new book RV Hacks, available at major bookstores and Amazon.com.

To learn more about how the Bennetts went about setting up and executing their experiment, click here. It was a long, challenging process.

