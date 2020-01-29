RVers fight insurance company over damaged RV and get $85,000

We received this note from Billy Walkowiak, the owner of Collision Safety Consultants. The company offers independent vehicle damage appraisals and inspections in the areas of vehicle diminished value, total loss assessments and pre-purchase and post collision repairs. “Our purpose is to reassure our customers that their family’s vehicle has been repaired to pre-accident condition in regards to function, safety, appearance and value,” he says.

He wanted us to relay this information to our readers in case they should get into a situation where they cannot get their insurance company to reimburse them for damages they believe they’re entitled to.

He wrote:

Collison Safety Consultants got a family $85,000 after a one year battle with Geico.

The couple bought their dream RV, a Mercedes-Jayco 24 foot Melbourne Class C motorhome, in January, 2019, and moved it to Florida. The following month it was broken into and vandalized with a fire extinguisher. The corrosive chemical was eating away at everything including the stove top and wiring.

The adjuster insisted it could be cleaned and made chemical free. After 160 hours of professional cleaning and changing out the soft goods the chemical was still present. The chemical actually burned the wife’s hands when she put them on a previously sanitized surface. They spent more than $20,000 attempting to clean it.

The couple hired us, using the appraisal clause in their policy. It took one week for us to get it designated as totaled. The owners were awarded $85,000.

Never trust the opinion of someone who owes you money. Protect yourself and consult an expert appraiser.