RVIA critical of new EPA emissions rules

By Randall Brink
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) has sent comments to the EPA in reaction to the agency’s proposed stricter emissions standards for light-duty and medium-duty vehicles from 2027 to 2032. The comments expressed opposition to these new regulations. RVIA seeks an exemption for motorhomes from the medium-duty vehicle standards, contending that motorhomes are not well-suited for electrification and that the proposed rule would significantly constrain their use and affordability.

The proposed EPA emissions standards, aimed at fostering the growth of the electric vehicle market and significantly reducing carbon emissions, have been touted as the strictest ever. However, the RVIA points out that implementing these rules would negatively impact the motorhome industry, which, in turn, would have a detrimental effect on manufacturers, dealers, employees, and RV buyers. Installing batteries in motorhomes would infringe on space and add unnecessary weight, thereby affecting the components typically found in a motorhome.

The proposed standards are applicable to light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles for model years 2027 and beyond, so the rules would impact both motorized RVs and tow vehicles. The rules also include provisions for credits for off-cycle and air conditioning, treatment of upstream emissions for zero-emission vehicles, and vehicle certification. Additionally, the EPA seeks to control refueling emissions or “VOC vapor and entrained droplets displaced from the fuel tank ullage [ullage or headspace is the unfilled space in a container, particularly with a liquid —Wikipedia] and any fuel spilled during [a] refueling event” for medium-duty vehicles and establish battery durability and warranty requirements for plug-in vehicles.

These stringent standards have been met with varying responses. Some, like the American Petroleum Institute, have raised concerns about the EPA’s singular focus on zero-emission vehicle technologies and suggested that fuel- and vehicle-based options that can achieve emissions reductions at a lower cost and in a more expedient manner should be considered. Others, such as Consumer Reports, view the proposed standards as a “huge step in the right direction,” calling for even stricter regulations.

The advent of these regulations has sparked significant concerns about the industry’s ability to comply with seemingly unrealistic timelines. The proposed standards, which would considerably increase the number of electric vehicles on the roads and impose green regulations on traditional vehicles, has raised concerns among producers, manufacturers, and consumers alike.

These standards, it is worth noting, are part of the Biden administration’s broader plan to combat the climate crisis, promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and achieve net-zero carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. The plan targets significant reductions in CO2 emissions per mile for light- and medium-duty vehicles by 2032, potentially augmenting EV sales. Opposition, however, is expected from some small-fleet truckers and Republicans concerned about supply chain challenges and reliance on China for raw materials.

The RVIA’s criticism of the EPA’s proposed emissions standards reflects a wider debate about the feasibility, cost, and impact of these regulations. While the RVIA, API, and other critics voice concerns about the impacts and the focus on zero-emission technologies, others, like Consumer Reports and environmental advocates, hail the regulations as a crucial step towards a cleaner future.

