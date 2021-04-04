RVing and camping ranked safest way to travel in 2021

RVezy, a North American RV rental marketplace, revealed findings from a new travel survey (conducted by Abacus Data) highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on American travel plans for 2021. According to RVezy’s new survey, RVing and camping ranked as the safest travel options for 2021, with 66% of Americans considering the activities as “not risky.” Despite the increase in vaccine rollouts, the survey also highlighted that 94% of Americans mentioned “doing something safe” as a top priority for their vacation plans.

The main reasons why Americans are considering an RV trip this summer include:

• Being outdoors with self-contained accommodations

• The ability to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing

• No need to quarantine before, during, or after your trip

“Our survey results show that Americans consider RVing and Camping almost twice as safe as other types of accommodations such as staying in a hotel. We are also seeing that 66% of Americans consider camping in an RV of little to no risk compared with 38% who feel the same way about flying on a plane to a destination,” said David Coletto, CEO of polling firm Abacus Data.

Additional survey insights include:

Compared with typical summer vacations, the likelihood to take a road trip this summer is up 6 percentage points, while intent to fly, stay at a hotel, go on a cruise, or even stay at friend’s or family residences are down.

The majority of Americans (52%) consider RVing as one of the only safe travel options during COVID. Michael McNaught, co-founder of RVezy, says, “When the pandemic hit in 2020, Americans turned to road trips, camping, and RVing as a safe alternative to the traditional flights and hotels. When families discovered how safe and convenient it was to explore the great outdoors in an RV, word got around. While safety concerns have pushed a lot of Americans to discover RVing for the first time, it’s the lasting memories that bring them back year after year.”

