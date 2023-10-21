Saturday, October 21, 2023

RVing with dogs? You need these 3 products!

By Gail Marsh
Two Golden Retrievers always accompany our friends when they travel in their RV. When I asked them for product recommendations that make RVing with dogs easier (and better), they didn’t hesitate for a second. They said, “If you’re RVing with dogs, you need these three products!”

Dog hair everywhere!

I’ve owned Golden Retrievers, so I’m very familiar with how much hair they leave everywhere. I had a difficult time keeping up with one Golden, and our friends have two! However, they also have discovered a reusable roller that picks up fur quickly and completely! It’s the Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover.

The reason our friends like this product is because it effectively collects, traps, and stores the dog fur until they empty the Chom Chom with a simple push of a button. Nice, easy and reusable!

Spot that spot

Our “Golden friends” used to play the game “What’s that smell and where does it come from?” Now they use a product ripped from the plots of the television drama “C.S.I.” (I’m not kidding.) The product is called Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator.

It comes with a UV flashlight that helps you locate the smelly, offensive area. Once you’ve determined the scene of the crime, apply Angry Orange to the area as directed, and enjoy the newly freshened citrus fragrance in your RV.

Refreshed room

Our RV friends purchased an RV with a bunkroom specifically for their two dogs. “We wanted them to have their own space when we entertain.” I understand. Golden Retrievers (and most any retriever, for that matter) love attention. I imagine the dog’s large size might make it difficult to entertain.

“We thought the bunk room was the solution until we noticed that it was beginning to smell like a dog’s room,” the friends said. That’s when they discovered Vergali Bamboo Charcoal Bags to eliminate odors. The odor-absorbing bags come with hooks so that you can hang them anywhere and our friends love how well they work! The best part? You can set the bags in the sunlight to “refresh” them and reuse them. How easy is that?!

After hearing (and witnessing firsthand) how well these products work, I agree! If you are RVing with dogs, you need these three products.

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
