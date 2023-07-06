Wednesday, July 5, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

RVing during wildfire season? Clean your RV A/C filters!

By Nanci Dixon
0
RV A/C filters

We have unfortunately been traveling during the Canadian wildfires and got hit unexpectedly in Minnesota with thick smoke and air quality alerts. It was so bad that we had to stay in our RV—the smoke hurt our throats and gave us headaches. We closed the windows and doors and ran the A/C to keep cool and keep the smoke at bay.

Now, the outside air has cleared a bit, but we’re still under an air quality alert. It is hot and we are running the air conditioner. I just looked up from my seat. Yikes, our filters are dirty, really dirty.

We traveled from the desert up north to where the wildfires are and the filters have been doing their job—filtering out the dust and smoke. We have the kind that snaps into the ceiling in our ducted heat pump/air conditioning system.

Cleaning RV A/C filters

I keep a spare set of RV A/C filters so that I can snap out the grids and replace the filters quickly while the dirty ones soak.

When we had a non-ducted system on our last motorhome I could open the A/C grate on the ceiling, pull out the filter and gently wash it. If minimally dirty, vacuuming was enough. If yours is disposable, just replace it.

cleaning RV A/C filters

A 15-minute soak of the dirty filters in mild soapy water gets the job done. Just soak, rinse dry and voila! I thought I heard my A/C units sigh with relief. They can breathe again too.

If you haven’t cleaned these vents in a while, look up, reach up, and get to work!

##RVDT2159

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
Hiker Trailers: Affordable, customizable, off-road RVs
Next article
Why is it snowing Styrofoam beads and debris from my RV’s A/C vents?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE