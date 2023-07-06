RVing during wildfire season? Clean your RV A/C filters!

We have unfortunately been traveling during the Canadian wildfires and got hit unexpectedly in Minnesota with thick smoke and air quality alerts. It was so bad that we had to stay in our RV—the smoke hurt our throats and gave us headaches. We closed the windows and doors and ran the A/C to keep cool and keep the smoke at bay.

Now, the outside air has cleared a bit, but we’re still under an air quality alert. It is hot and we are running the air conditioner. I just looked up from my seat. Yikes, our filters are dirty, really dirty.

We traveled from the desert up north to where the wildfires are and the filters have been doing their job—filtering out the dust and smoke. We have the kind that snaps into the ceiling in our ducted heat pump/air conditioning system.

Cleaning RV A/C filters

I keep a spare set of RV A/C filters so that I can snap out the grids and replace the filters quickly while the dirty ones soak.

When we had a non-ducted system on our last motorhome I could open the A/C grate on the ceiling, pull out the filter and gently wash it. If minimally dirty, vacuuming was enough. If yours is disposable, just replace it.

A 15-minute soak of the dirty filters in mild soapy water gets the job done. Just soak, rinse dry and voila! I thought I heard my A/C units sigh with relief. They can breathe again too.

If you haven’t cleaned these vents in a while, look up, reach up, and get to work!

##RVDT2159