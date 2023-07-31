RV’s batteries are dead. Do I have to replace them if always on shoreline power?

Dear Dave,

We are no longer towing from place to place and are in a permanent location (snowbirds in AZ) October to May, then back to Idaho for our residence. My RV’s batteries (two 12V tandem) are no longer holding a charge. Since we are on shore power, do we really need to replace these? Or can we just use the shore power? Thanks. Read you every morning. Keep up the good advice! —Norman, 2003 HitchHiker II by NuWa

Dear Norman,

Since your rig is over 20 years old, I would imagine it is on at least its third set of batteries and maybe more. I’m not sure how old your current batteries are. However, if they are not holding a charge, I would assume they are sulfated or even have a dead cell. If you are on constant shore power, you do not need to replace them. However, you should be aware of some of the challenges that will occur.

I keep going back to these swollen flooded lead acid batteries that we replaced with lithium batteries, as they are a classic example of what can happen when FLA (flooded lead acid) batteries are not properly charged and maintained.

What happens if RV’s batteries won’t hold a charge

If you are plugged into shoreline power and your batteries are not holding a charge, the converter in your rig will recognize low battery power and apply a 13.6-volt charge to try to bring them up to 12.6 volts, at which time it will drop to 13.2 volts for a maintenance charge. If your batteries can possibly hold a surface charge of 12.6 volts, the converter will drop to 13.2 volts for a maintenance charge. This would be ideal as it would provide enough voltage for the 12-volt components in your rig as well as the LP appliances that require 12 volts for the module and to open the gas valve and spark. It will also provide 12-volt power to the refrigerator control board even when it is running on 120-volt power, and the same with the roof air conditioners.

If the batteries cannot hold a surface charge, the converter will run at 13.6 volts all the time and eventually burn out and you will need to replace it. You will also get gassing and corrosion, which is visible in the photo. There is also the potential for a cable or wire to corrode enough to break or come loose, in which case you would need to find the open circuit which could be a real gremlin.

Possibly biggest issue if RV’s batteries are dead

Probably the biggest issue is if the campground source goes dead for any reason, and they do, and you are stranded without power, who knows for how long. You might think it would be a temporary situation and you can go for some time before things start to melt in the freezer or spoil in the refrigerator. But I don’t think you want to gamble with that.

Instead, I would suggest getting two inexpensive 12-volt FLA batteries from a box store like the one we just installed in a trailer makeover that only cost $100. Most likely they will keep you running for several hours and maybe even overnight. If you’re lucky, they will last for 2-3 years.

It’s kind of like surge protectors or backup drives: Will it happen or not? To me it’s just a matter of peace of mind.

Dear Dave,

My converter does not appear to be working. My batteries are not being charged when plugged into shoreline power. How can I test/check to verify an inoperative converter on my Airstream? —Jay, 2020 Airstream Classic 33

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

