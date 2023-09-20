RV’s house and chassis batteries drain fast during storage. What causes this?

Dear Dave,

I went out to move the motorhome and discovered all three batteries were dead: the chassis (at 4V) and coach (both at 9V) batteries. The RV had sat for about two weeks (since last trip). We did not notice anything out of the ordinary when we had the RV out on our last trip. We were connected to shore power. The battery switches were set to “off” when we parked the RV at home. I currently have all the batteries isolated, hoping to see if I can recharge them one at a time and save them. Any ideas as to the cause? The RV is still under warranty but the dealer is 300 miles away. Thanks! —Jack, 2022 Winnebago Adventurer 29B

Winnebago typically uses NAPA Flooded Lead Acid (FLA) batteries for the house batteries and there would be two, as you stated. According to the Winnebago specs on the website, they are Group 31, similar to these used in the photo of the National Park Service Edition I took at Hershey last year.

Yours would be located under the entrance steps close to the front cab.

The Ford F-53 chassis is also a FLA battery that typically is located in the left side of the engine compartment and most likely a Motorcraft. They are rated as Cold Cranking Amps (CCA).

Battery drain

When you shut the engine off and store the unit for any period of time, the engine battery still provides power to the engine computer (ECU) to store the settings for shift points and other drivetrain functions. Power is also supplied to the dash radio to keep the preset stations stored and other operations, all of which can drain the battery in a short period of time.

The house batteries will also supply power to the liquid propane (LP) leak detector and any radio or other components that have preset functions. You can find out how large the draw is by pulling the negative battery cable from the post and use a multimeter set on DC Amps. Place one probe on the cable and the other on the post, and any parasitic drain will be registered through the meter. Typically the LP leak detector will draw a little more than 1 amp, which will also drain the battery in a few weeks. If it is more than 1 amp, you can pull 12-volt fuses until the draw goes down to identify what component it is.

Battery disconnect

According to the Winnebago wiring diagram, your Adventurer has a battery disconnect switch for both the house batteries and the chassis battery. It is in the entrance door area on the wall.

Use the disconnect switch to limit the drain on both the house and engine batteries. However, there may still be a slight drain from the ECU, which is typically bypassed, as well as the LP leak detector. You can also check this with the multimeter procedure.

